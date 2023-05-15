Huskies set for NCAA Mens Golf Regional





Men’s Golf | May 14 SALEM, SC – The Northern Illinois University Mid-American Conference men’s golf team played its exhibition round at The Cliffs of Keowee Falls on Sunday ahead of the NCAA Regional that begins Monday morning. The par-72 course of 7,126 meters certainly lives up to its name with many elevation changes and water on 12 of the 18 holes. Fast and firm greens provided some extra putter time for the Huskies on Sunday. “Keowee Falls is in perfect shape,” said the head coach John Carson follow the round. “It got to 85 degrees weather wise today. It’s about to be a firefight. It could be a game if the weather holds. Because there’s no wind, all the players in this field are so good from the tee to green that he who three-puts the least and puts holes from within 10 feet will do very well here. There are a lot of ledges and drop offs on some greens that you have to be careful of.” The 14-team field includes North Carolina, the number two in the GolfStat team rankings, as well as Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and San Diego State, all of whom are in the GolfStat Top 25. Georgia Southern, Arkansas, Purdue, New Mexico, Clemson, Furman, Middle Tennessee, LIU and Longwood round out the field. NIU starts five of Tommy Dunsire (Naperville, Illinois/Naperville Central), by Ben Sluza (Sluispoort, ill./Sluispoort), Bag place (Roselle, Illinois/Lake Park), Campbell Wolf (Mechanicsburg, Pa./ETSU) and Ian Bruchhauser (Temecula, California/Great Oak) has been consistent in the spring portion of the season. All five have had at least one top-10 finish this spring, reaching their third-place finish at Iowa and Ohio State before winning the MAC title on May 2. Sluzas earned two of his top three MAC Golfer of the Week honors after tied for third place at the Hawkeye Invitational and winning Ohio State’s Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. Dunsire finished in the top 10 in each of the last three events. Place and Wolf each had their best finish of the season at the MAC Championship, fifth and ninth respectively. “Every one of our guys in the lineup has played great golf over the past five weeks,” said Carlson. “Starting at Vanderbilt and on to Iowa, Ohio State, and the MAC Championship, they’ve carried that momentum into every tournament. The course set up may be a bit more difficult, but our guys are up for it. The quality of the teams in The field is very similar to what we’ve seen all year. We just need to get off to a good start tomorrow.” The game starts at 8 a.m. ET on Monday. The Huskies start teeing off at 9:25 a.m. and are paired with Furman and Middle Tennessee. NIU

