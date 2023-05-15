Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: sleepers, pimples, busts by top model Deebo Samuels called bad year

Rookie tight ends may not be among the Fantasy Football breakaways of 2023 and 2023 Fantasy Football Sleepers, even though they feature prominently in their team’s offense. Last season’s best rookie tight end was Denver Broncos third-round pick Greg Dulcich, who played in 10 games and finished with 411 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions. Kyle Pitts, who was an exception to the trend in 2021, continued his 1,000-yard rookie season with just 356 yards on 28 catches and two scores. Now owners must decide where to place Dulcich and Pitts in their Fantasy Football rankings for 2023. Astute 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Prep will help you hit young tight goals that can make all the difference when you have big names like Travis Kelce or Greg Kittle goes wrong.

Finding a player like Dulcic, who had at least 50 yards or a touchdown in six of his 10 games, can make a huge difference to your team.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was dramatically overvalued. Samuel averaged the sixth receiver to come off the board, but the model placed him outside the top 10. The result: Samuel continued a season in which he had 1,770 yards of scrimmage and 14 touchdowns by producing only 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and achieving Jonathan Taylor’s huge season in 2021. Moreover, it has been called past Fantasy football sleepers such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players had a chance to win the national title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big ranking difference. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy Football Limbs

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler’s first season at Denver was a disappointment, as Wilson was sacked 55 times while throwing for just 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and six fumbles.

However, there is optimism that Wilson may turn his career around under new head coach Sean Payton, a Super Bowl winner with a proven pedigree as a quarterback whisperer. Wilson finished last season on a high, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Chargers. The model ranks him as the No. 11 quarterback for 2023, despite the fact that he has averaged the 19th QB off the board early this season.

Top 2023 Fantasy Football Breakaways

The model also projects Bill’s rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football breakaways. Rather than trade for DeAndre Hopkins in the off-season, the Bills opted to add another weapon to the passing game via the draft. Stefon Diggs has been a strong overall wide receiver and Gabe Davis is an over the top burner, but Kincaid can be the physical receiving presence in the middle of the field that quarterback Josh Allen needs.

Bill's tight end Dawson Knox has been steady and prolific over the past two seasons, but finished last year with 65 goals, tied with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The latter is now in Indianapolis and Devin Singletary (52 targets in 2022-23) is in Houston. With those starters gone, more passes will be available for Kincaid to grab right away.

Top 2023 Fantasy football arrests

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as one of his 2023 Fantasy football busts. After months of speculation about Rodgers’ future, the Packers finally made a trade that sent him to the Jets. Now he will join a Jets roster built to win as Green Bay will hand over the reins to Jordan Love.

However, Rodgers turns 40 during the 2023 NFL season and is statistically coming off one of his worst seasons. The NFL's four-time MVP averaged just 6.8 yards per pass attempt, while his 12 interceptions marked the first time he reached double digits since 2010. Even with young pieces around him, the model predicts Rodgers will in turn be out of the game. top 15 finishes. position despite having averaged the ninth QB off the board.

How To Find Proven 2023 Fantasy Football Soccer Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback that you wouldn't even think about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option for stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, pimples and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Head over to SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football 2023 cheat sheets for every position, all from the model Deebo Samuel nailed as a bust last yearAnd invent.