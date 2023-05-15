Sports
‘This is what we all wanted today’: No. 1 UNC women’s tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals
When the North Carolina women’s tennis team swapped their sweat-soaked blue shirts for a crisp white uniform before singles began, they hit the reset button.
On Friday at the NCAA Super Regional, UNC lost a closely contested battle for No. 16 Florida’s double after junior Fiona Crawley and grad Abbey Forbes fell short in a tie-break. Thanks to a singles shutout performance, the Tar Heels recorded a 4-1 victory over the Gators.
We all wanted this one today, freshman Reese Brantmeier said.
Losing the double point is a rare event for the team, an outcome that only happened three times in the regular season. The last time UNC failed to secure the first team point, NC State beat them in the ACC championship title game. To keep the team’s tournament hopes alive, North Carolina had to brush off the early loss and dominate in singles.
We fought well, Brantmeier said. But we knew, you know, it’s just one point at the end of the day. So everyone was locked up and ready to go.
After a brief team meeting to regroup, the top-6 UNC singles players rushed into the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center to change uniforms, signaling a fresh start, senior Anika Yarlagadda said.
Returning to the courts at Chewning Tennis Center, the team’s focus was on coming out strong and refusing to allow Florida to build significant momentum — a mindset that was critical, coach Brian Kalbas said, and that enabled the Tar Heels to to win all six first. set.
Brantmeier played in the No. 1 singles spot for UNC, and on Friday, she got her first-ever singles win in an NCAA Tournament game, tying the score with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Throughout her game, the first year dictated the pace, forcing Florida’s No. 17 Sarah Dahlstrom on defense with hard hits in every corner of the backcourt.
I’m very happy with how I performed, and the energy is clearly crazy, she said. I feel like it’s one of my favorite games no matter how I played just because of the moment.
A usually calm Brantmeier said she fed off the energy of the crowd on Friday night, unafraid to shout and cheer after executing a well-placed shot. She said coach Tyler Thomson pointed out that she was more excited and boisterous than usual, but that the whole team needed a lot of energy to get the win.
Yarlagadda put another crucial point on the scoreboard for UNC with a 6-3, 6-2 victory, and she said she relied on the presence of her teammates beside her to clear her head and focus on winning.
I’m basically just telling myself I thought, take the pressure off a little bit, Yarlagadda said. But I also just try to stay very positive and know that my point is important.
When she struggled to clear her first set and Florida’s Bente Spee cut the deficit to one game, Kalbas said the key for Yarlagadda was to play her game and focus aggressively on her opponent’s weaker side. Once she did, Yarlagadda won in the first and confidently dominated in the second.
The initial double point loss did not unnerve the North Carolina team. The cheers for each other and for themselves never faltered, their minds were clear and the early backlog was left behind with the uniforms they discarded in the locker room.
It shows that when things don’t go the way we want, we can react and get tough, Kalbas said. And I think we did that very well. When we lost a heavy double we had to react and we did.
@dthsports
