Hockey Fans Not Enthused About Sunday’s 10 PM ET Start Time for Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6





The start times of major sports broadcasts have been creeping later and later for years. But there’s still something pretty shocking about an elimination playoff game that doesn’t start until 10pm ET. That will be the case Sunday night when Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers kicks off on ESPN. The late start has been widely criticized, including NBA games not turning until 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, as networks try to balance audience reach with the competition. But since this is the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Knights could knock out the Oilers and advance to the conference finals, the late start here seems to send many a reminder about where the NHL sits in the pecking order. The decision for the late start will likely come as ESPN has Baseball on Sunday night between the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Given the importance of that product to the global leader and the inability to move the Oilers-Knights game to any of their other linear channels, they made the call that is in their best interest. They also probably didn’t want to start the game earlier in the day because of Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. According to ESPN, a late start was probably the best option, especially since one team is in the Mountain Time Zone and the other in the Pacific Time Zone. Still, that’s not an answer that will satisfy many in the hockey community who want the league to highlight its best games, not to mention Oilers and Knights fans who live on the East Coast and have to work in the morning. It’s weird that the Vegas/Edmonton game is tonight at 10ET. I understand avoiding the NBA game, but why not put it in prime time? Is it because of the Sunday night baseball? An NHL playoff elimination game should take precedence over an SNB game in May. — Ben Mathewson (@Ben_Mathewson) May 14, 2023 Is the @NHL seriously with a 10:00 ET tee time for Vegas-Edmonton on a Sunday night? Why does this league have to shoot itself in the foot with stupid decisions over and over again? Two fun, exciting teams. Let’s put it on when most impressionable eyes can’t see — Mason Burke (@MasonMBurke) May 13, 2023 Having Vegas vs Edmonton at 10pm EST on a Sunday is a scheduling debacle — Mike Rotolo (@MikeRotolo35) May 14, 2023 Edmonton Vegas won’t be 10am east tomorrow, will it? — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) May 13, 2023 It is also the third game in a row in this series with such a late start time. Both the 4-1 Oilers win in Game 4 and the 4-3 Vegas win in Game 5 didn’t drop the puck until 10:00 PM ET. [ESPN]

