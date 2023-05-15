This week on Crypto Twitter: Musk welcomes new Twitter CEO to move to Xthe Everything app

Illustration by Mitchell Preffer for Decrypt

The most significant tweet on Crypto Twitter this week was an announcement on Friday by Twitters owner and CEO Elon Musk who named his replacement, Linda Yaccarinoas the platform’s new CEO.

Musk continues to operate Twitter as CTO and Executive Chairman.

Yaccarino has quit her job as head of advertising at NBCUniversal Friday morning to take on the task of helping Musk transition Twitter to X, his intended everything app “which will feature social media and payments (potentially including crypto) along the lines of China’s WeChat.

I’m excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO!@LindaYacc will mainly focus on business operations while I will focus on product design & new technology. I look forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Musk is also pro-crypto. His electric car company Tesla is currently one of the biggest institutional HODLers of Bitcoin, even after that sold three quarters of his original possessions. He is a fan of Dogecoin, and his frequent tweets about it often drive up the price. He even replaced Twitter’s blue bird logo with the Doge meme for a couple of daysso a potential crypto integration is conceivable, especially as a payment option.

Elsewhere on Crypto Twitter this week, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong kicked things off by praising the UAE for this clear rule book when it comes to crypto regulations.

The UAE deserves a lot of credit for forward thinking about crypto. First dedicated crypto regulator in the world, a clear rule book published (!), business friendly plus strong customer protection. Really enjoyed my visit so far. Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) May 8, 2023

Coinbase is a publicly traded US company, but hostile domestic regulations are driving it offshore. The company recently obtained a license to operate in Bermuda and used it for a international exchange offering perpetual futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is also currently in talks with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA), a regulator of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a crypto-friendly free economic zone in the UAE, about opening a regulated exchange there.

Patrick Hansen, Circles’ director of EU strategy and policy, shared a chart on Tuesday showing how MiCA is stealing the wind out of the US’s sails. European Union legislators last month approved MiCA, or the Markets in Crypto Assets account, which now means the bloc has a unified regulatory approach across its 27 member states and licenses granted to crypto companies in one country can be passported to another member state. Up the rules stable coins will come into effect in July 2024, while other requirements will not take effect until January 2025.

The MiCA effect The share of VC investments in European crypto projects has increased almost 10x in one year – from a share of 5.9% in Q1 2022 to 47.6% in Q2 2023. Clear regulations attract capital and entrepreneurs from all over the world. Great development for crypto in Europe! pic.twitter.com/kUVp3rwlg3 Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) May 9, 2023

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden positioned himself against MAGA House Republicans aligning themselves with wealthy crypto investors seeking loopholes to avoid paying taxes. POTUS’ tweet was subsequently flagged by fact checkers who added the context that all crypto profits are subject to capital gains tax.

Also that day, a video shared by MicroStrategy chairman and institutional Bitcoin whale Michael Sadler made the rounds. Saylor, an enthusiastic and predictable Bitcoin follower, says Bitcoin’s price will rise with volatility forever.

Bitcoin mining revenue levels are now at year-ago levels, according to a chart shared by Will Clemente, the co-founder of independent digital asset research firm Reflexivity Research.

After a rough 2022, with BTC up 65% YTD and transaction fees rising due to ordinal numbers, Bitcoin miners are now reaping the most revenue they’ve made in over a year at around $40 million a day pic.twitter.com/kWbyIGoGRR Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) May 10, 2023

The revenue of the publisher of Stablecoin Tethers is well over a billion, according to the Q1 2023 statement. With that, it far exceeds Blackrock, the largest asset manager in the world. At its peak, Blackrock became the first asset manager to manage $10 trillion in assets in Q4 2022, but this is down from $8.59 trillion 4th quarter 2023.

Another day, another crypto scammer exposed by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT.

Another day another influencer @DannyCrypt dumping on their followers undisclosed He received 2% of the offer to help with marketing, but within 15 minutes of receiving the tokens market, he dumped the majority of them for $57,000 (31 ETH) Meanwhile, he tweeted hod my HODL coin pic.twitter.com/XVrMh3HVDZ ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 10, 2023

Independent Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano only called Ethereum on Wednesday.

There are now more active validators live on the Ethereum network than before staking withdrawals were possible It took less than a month for this to happen ETH strike is up alone sassal.eth (@sassal0x) May 10, 2023

Retired ExxonMobil exec Tom Glass, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for State House District 17, broke news that Texas lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor an update to the states Bill of Rights to include the right of the people to own, hold and use digital currency.

The Texas House #txlege voted 139 to 2 tonight to add the following to the Texas Bill of Rights: The right of the people to own, hold and use any mutually agreed medium of exchange, including cash, coins, bullion, digital currency or scrip, in trading and contracting for pic.twitter.com/op3t8rr6J2 Tom Glass (@tomgglass) May 11, 2023

Finally, Web3 legal expert MetaLawMan wrote a thread on Thursday explaining the importance of the news that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce submitted an amicus brief in support of Coinbases underway court petition to get the securities regulator to clarify its rules.

3/ The Chamber puts forward 3 arguments. 1. Regulatory uncertainty is killing innovation in the US

2. The SEC is destabilizing digital asset regulation.

3. The SEC violates constitutional due process and fair disclosure rights. And the topper is… MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) May 11, 2023