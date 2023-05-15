Sports
This week on Crypto Twitter: Musk welcomes new Twitter CEO to move to Xthe Everything app
I’m excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO!@LindaYacc will mainly focus on business operations while I will focus on product design & new technology.
I look forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023
The UAE deserves a lot of credit for forward thinking about crypto. First dedicated crypto regulator in the world, a clear rule book published (!), business friendly plus strong customer protection. Really enjoyed my visit so far.
Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) May 8, 2023
The MiCA effect
The share of VC investments in European crypto projects has increased almost 10x in one year – from a share of 5.9% in Q1 2022 to 47.6% in Q2 2023.
Clear regulations attract capital and entrepreneurs from all over the world. Great development for crypto in Europe! pic.twitter.com/kUVp3rwlg3
Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) May 9, 2023
After a rough 2022, with BTC up 65% YTD and transaction fees rising due to ordinal numbers, Bitcoin miners are now reaping the most revenue they’ve made in over a year at around $40 million a day pic.twitter.com/kWbyIGoGRR
Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) May 10, 2023
Another day another influencer @DannyCrypt dumping on their followers undisclosed
He received 2% of the offer to help with marketing, but within 15 minutes of receiving the tokens market, he dumped the majority of them for $57,000 (31 ETH)
Meanwhile, he tweeted hod my HODL coin pic.twitter.com/XVrMh3HVDZ
ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 10, 2023
There are now more active validators live on the Ethereum network than before staking withdrawals were possible
It took less than a month for this to happen
ETH strike is up alone
sassal.eth (@sassal0x) May 10, 2023
The Texas House #txlege voted 139 to 2 tonight to add the following to the Texas Bill of Rights:
The right of the people to own, hold and use any mutually agreed medium of exchange, including cash, coins, bullion, digital currency or scrip, in trading and contracting for pic.twitter.com/op3t8rr6J2
Tom Glass (@tomgglass) May 11, 2023
3/ The Chamber puts forward 3 arguments.
1. Regulatory uncertainty is killing innovation in the US
2. The SEC is destabilizing digital asset regulation.
3. The SEC violates constitutional due process and fair disclosure rights.
And the topper is…
MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) May 11, 2023
