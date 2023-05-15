This week on Crypto Twitter: Musk welcomes new Twitter CEO to move to Xthe Everything app

Connect with us

The most significant tweet on Crypto Twitter this week was an announcement on Friday by Twitters owner and CEO Elon Musk who named his replacement, Linda Yaccarinoas the platform’s new CEO.

Musk continues to operate Twitter as CTO and Executive Chairman.

Yaccarino has quit her job as head of advertising at NBCUniversal Friday morning to take on the task of helping Musk transition Twitter to X, his intended everything app “which will feature social media and payments (potentially including crypto) along the lines of China’s WeChat.

Musk is also pro-crypto. His electric car company Tesla is currently one of the biggest institutional HODLers of Bitcoin, even after that sold three quarters of his original possessions. He is a fan of Dogecoin, and his frequent tweets about it often drive up the price. He even replaced Twitter’s blue bird logo with the Doge meme for a couple of daysso a potential crypto integration is conceivable, especially as a payment option.

Elsewhere on Crypto Twitter this week, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong kicked things off by praising the UAE for this clear rule book when it comes to crypto regulations.

Coinbase is a publicly traded US company, but hostile domestic regulations are driving it offshore. The company recently obtained a license to operate in Bermuda and used it for a international exchange offering perpetual futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is also currently in talks with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA), a regulator of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a crypto-friendly free economic zone in the UAE, about opening a regulated exchange there.

Patrick Hansen, Circles’ director of EU strategy and policy, shared a chart on Tuesday showing how MiCA is stealing the wind out of the US’s sails. European Union legislators last month approved MiCA, or the Markets in Crypto Assets account, which now means the bloc has a unified regulatory approach across its 27 member states and licenses granted to crypto companies in one country can be passported to another member state. Up the rules stable coins will come into effect in July 2024, while other requirements will not take effect until January 2025.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden positioned himself against MAGA House Republicans aligning themselves with wealthy crypto investors seeking loopholes to avoid paying taxes. POTUS’ tweet was subsequently flagged by fact checkers who added the context that all crypto profits are subject to capital gains tax.

Also that day, a video shared by MicroStrategy chairman and institutional Bitcoin whale Michael Sadler made the rounds. Saylor, an enthusiastic and predictable Bitcoin follower, says Bitcoin’s price will rise with volatility forever.

Bitcoin mining revenue levels are now at year-ago levels, according to a chart shared by Will Clemente, the co-founder of independent digital asset research firm Reflexivity Research.

The revenue of the publisher of Stablecoin Tethers is well over a billion, according to the Q1 2023 statement. With that, it far exceeds Blackrock, the largest asset manager in the world. At its peak, Blackrock became the first asset manager to manage $10 trillion in assets in Q4 2022, but this is down from $8.59 trillion 4th quarter 2023.

Another day, another crypto scammer exposed by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT.

Independent Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano only called Ethereum on Wednesday.

Retired ExxonMobil exec Tom Glass, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for State House District 17, broke news that Texas lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor an update to the states Bill of Rights to include the right of the people to own, hold and use digital currency.

Finally, Web3 legal expert MetaLawMan wrote a thread on Thursday explaining the importance of the news that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce submitted an amicus brief in support of Coinbases underway court petition to get the securities regulator to clarify its rules.

