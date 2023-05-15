Terps deserve the top spot in the NISC tournament





COLLEGE PARK, Maryland —The University of Maryland softball team (36-17) placed top overall in the 2023 National Invitational Softball Tournament (NISC) to face Cal-State Northridge (CSUN).All games in the tournament will be played at the Triple Crown Sports Facility in Fort Collins, CO. The Terps will face the Matadors on Thursday, May 18 at 12pm ET/10am MT. All games in the event will be broadcast on FloSports. This will be Maryland’s first postseason since NCAA Regionals in 2012 and its fifth National Postseason tournament. CSUN finished the season with an overall record of 28-22 and a record of 19-8 in the Big West conference. Maryland has had their most successful season since 2011, with 36 wins, the most in more than a decade. The Terps racked up 11 conference wins, their third straight season of 10+ wins in the Big Ten. Maryland is tied to the list, including the state of San Jose and BYU. Complete edition of Triple Crown Sports Tournament officials have announced the field of 8 teams that will head to Colorado for the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championships, a post-season Division-I softball event with action beginning Thursday, May 18. All games will take place at Triple Crown Sports’ two fields in Fort Collins, CO, Red Rocks Field and Horsetooth Field. The tournament format features two pods of four teams playing a double-elimination table, with the winners of the two winner’s heats and the loser’s tiers advancing to a single-elimination standings. The semi-finals are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 20, with the championship game scheduled for 3 p.m. All those games are at Red Rocks Field. Maryland (36-17) earned the top seed for the 2023 NISC. May 21 will be available for NISC games as needed, subject to weather or other unforeseen delays. Here are the other seven teams in the field in alphabetical order: BYU (32-16)

CSUN (28-22)

Iowa (31-27)

State of San Jose (26-28)

State of South Dakota (37-17)

State of Tarleton (30-27)

U.C. Davis (29-20) “We added a second competitive diamond to Triple Crown in Colorado to add to the excitement Baylor and Central Arkansas brought in 2022,” said Dave King, NISC Director and Founder of Triple Crown Sports. “This should create one of the most unique environments in the college game.” This is the program for the first two rounds: Thursday, May 18 (all times Mountain): Maryland vs. CSUN, 10 a.m. (Red Rocks Field)

Iowa vs. UC Davis, 10 a.m. (Horsetooth Field)

State of San Jose vs. BYU, 1 p.m. (RR)

Tarleton State vs. South Dakota State, 1 p.m. (HT) Friday May 19 Loser’s bracket, both fields, 9 o’clock

Winners round, both fields, 12:00 noon

Loser’s bracket, both fields, 3 p.m The 2017 NISC was won by Liberty; the 2018 crown went to Loyola Marymount and the 2019 title went to UT Arlington. The event was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Baylor winning the 2022 championship.

