Hybrid model for Asia Cup and beyond could end ‘logjam’ between Pakistan and India, says PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board is still hopeful that India will agree to its hybrid model to host most of the Asia Cup matches in September at a neutral venue.

Sethi met with the members of the Asian Cricket Council in the United Arab Emirates this week to work out a solution after India said it will not travel to Pakistan for the event due to political tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan, India, qualifier Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the six countries that will take part in the Asia Cup, which is seen as a major boost for the teams that will compete in the World Cup in India.

Until India is ready to play Pakistan bilaterally and in Pakistan, let’s have a hybrid solution, Sethi said.

This suggestive model to break the deadlock means that India could play against Pakistan in a neutral venue in major tournaments such as the Champions Trophy and even the World Cup, with the remaining matches played as scheduled in the host nation.

After India hosts the World Cup later this year, Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Sethi believes the hybrid model could work at both major events, as he could find himself in a similar situation if the Pakistani government asked him not to send the national team to the World Cup in October-November.

I am not only worried about the Asia Cup, but also about the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Sethi said. The World Cup will be in India, my government may turn to me and say we have security problems there, don’t go.

And then the Champions Trophy after the World Cup, which we organize. India could turn around and say the same thing. We are not going to play in Pakistan and ask the ICC to move the venue, this is not going to work. What I propose is the way out of this impasse.

Sethi has reportedly even suggested that Pakistan host only four matches of the Asia Cup while the remaining 13 matches could be held in a neutral venue, likely in the UAE. He is even willing to host the final in a neutral venue even if Pakistan qualifies for it against India or another country.

Sethi said he wanted an amicable solution for the Asia Cup that could pave the way for both countries to compete against each other in other major tournaments at a neutral venue.

I didn’t threaten anyone, give me a break, Sethi said. I am trying to be positive and find a way out of this problem. I could have easily said that if India doesn’t come to play in Pakistan, we won’t play in India, but I tried to find a hybrid model.

Sethi hoped that ACC President Jay Shah, who is also secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, could take the first step and accept Pakistan’s hybrid model for the Asia Cup and keep all Asian countries united.

I think Jay (Shah) is a young man, he aspires to become the head of the ICC, Sethi said. My advice to my young friend would be that if you want to be a leader, keep the herd together, keep the herd together.

Don’t let it be the case that when you were chairman in the ACC, the ACC fell apart.

Sethi said the PCB has always come to the fore and helped other Asian countries. Recently, Pakistan played a three match T20 series against Afghanistan in the UAE after Australia refused to host them.

When the Australians pulled out of their matches with Afghanistan, we said we would step in and bail you out so that you could get some money out of these matches, he said.

We’ve been very helpful in supporting members who will be in trouble now that we don’t have problems and the others don’t have problems with us. It’s just India.