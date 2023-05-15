Tennis: Chinese derby between Zheng and Wang at Italian Open





An all-Chinese match has been played at the Italian Open after Wang Xiyu saved a match point to defeat American Taylor Townsend 6-2, 0-6, 7-5 and Zheng Qinwen Hungary’s Anna Bondar 7-6(2) defeated. , 6-4 to advance to the round of 16 in Rome on Saturday. They will play against each other on Monday, marking the first time a Chinese player has entered the quarterfinals in Rome after Chinese tennis icons Li Na and Zhang Shuai did in 2014. Zheng Qinwen of China returns a backhand against Anna Bondar of Hungary in the third round at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. /CFP Zheng Qinwen of China returns a backhand against Anna Bondar of Hungary in the third round at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. /CFP Wang, 22, won the first set relatively easily with strong serves, but the torrential rain affected her rhythm and her opponent broke serve in succession to win the second set 6-0. In the final set, Townsend saved two break points at 5-4 and got her first match point but couldn’t get through. Wang gradually regained her momentum and turned the fortunes around 6-5. She then took advantage of Townsend’s double fault to win the third set. “She served very well and she had a powerful forehand. I learned a lot from her. It was a great game,” said Wang after the game. China’s Wang Xiyu competes in the third round at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. /CFP China’s Wang Xiyu competes in the third round at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. /CFP Meanwhile, 20-year-old Zheng finished her duel against world No. 93 Bondar in two hours and seven minutes. The young Chinese player’s real-time world ranking has risen to her personal best of 18. Zheng and Bondar reached 6-6 in the first set, but Bondar gave away the first set cheaply in the tiebreak. The two in turn broke each other in the second set, but at 5-4, Zheng held on to her serve to win the game and won the second set 6-4 to advance to the round of 16. Anna Bondar of Hungary plays a forehand against China’s Zheng Qinwen in the third round at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. /CFP Anna Bondar of Hungary plays a forehand against China’s Zheng Qinwen in the third round at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. /CFP Wang and Zheng met earlier last year in the final of WTA125 in Valencia, where Zheng came out victorious after a hard fight. When asked about their first meeting at a WTA 1000 event, Wang said, “She’s a great player, a real fighter…I think I can learn a lot from the game, and it’s going to be challenging.” Zheng expects the Chinese derby to be a challenge. “She is a very aggressive player and plays in a powerful style,” she said of Wang. “She’s left-handed, which will be a big advantage when serving. I’ll do my best in the next game.” (With input from Xinhua)

