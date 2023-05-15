



Next game: against Michigan 5/20/2023 | ESPNU Be able to. 20 (Sat) in return for Michigan DURHAM duke senior Charlie O’Connor scored with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and the top-seeded Blue Devils held off 19th-ranked Delaware in the final minutes to clinch a come-from-behind 12-11 win in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.

The Blue Devils finish the season undefeated at home, 9-0, and improve to 14-2 overall. Duke will play Michigan in the quarterfinals, May 20, in Albany, NY Delaware ends its season 13-5 overall. Duke led just 10:13 into the game and trailed by as many as four.

sophomore Andrew McAdorey who played in his first career NCAA Tournament game, had three goals while a senior Dyson Williams also had a hat trick. Junior Brennan O’Neill had a goal and three assists. Defensively, Duke held the Blue Hens to just three goals in the final 39 minutes and allowed Delaware just nine shots in the second half overall.

How it happened Delaware, after trailing in the third quarter, scored consecutive goals at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth to regain a 10–9 lead. Junior Aidan Danenza scored at 9:27 of the final frame and then O’Neill followed 2:01 later to break the deadlock for good. Danenza finished with two goals.

Leading by one in the closing minutes, O'Connor took a pass from another defensive midfielder Aidan Maguire and gave the Blue Devils a two-goal cushion. Delaware came down and scored with 2:35 left to make it 12-11, but Jake Naso won the ensuing showdown and Duke's defense came up with a huge stop to freeze the win. Senior Tyler Carpenter had the ground ball to give Duke possession in the last 30 seconds.

Delaware leapfrogged the Blue Devils in the first quarter to take a 4–1 lead after 9:08. Tye Kurtz had three of the four goals. He ended the game with a game-high four. The Blue Hens forced Duke into unusual turnovers early on and shots lit up the other end with four goals on their first six shots.

Williams scored the first of his three on the night at 5:01, but Delaware had the answer two minutes later to maintain the three-goal lead. Graduated student Garrett Leadmon got on the board with 37 seconds left in the first quarter to pull Duke within two seconds at the first break.

Delaware's hot shooting continued in the second quarter as the Blue Hens scored twice in the first 2:47 to lead, 7-3. After a Danenza goal made it another three-goal game, Delaware's Cam Acchione stretched it back to four with 9:15 to play.

The Blue Devils defense took over from this point by holding Delaware scoreless for the next 18:14 as Duke took the lead away. Duke held the Blue Hens to just nine shots in that span while scoring five unanswered to take the game’s first lead, 9–8 with 8:48 left in the third quarter.

McAdorey and Williams scored all five goals in the series, including three goals in the space of 2:51. The start of the spurt was Williams with 5:39 left in the second quarter on an assist from O’Neill. McAdorey put the Blue Devils on his back in the third quarter with a hat-trick, including the first two goals of the period to close the Blue Hens’ heels.

Delaware stopped the streak at 6:01 of the third stanza, but only scored twice in the fourth as the Duke’s defense stepped up the stretch.

Naso went 15-of-25 at the throw-in spot with a total of eight ground balls. The junior faceoff specialist was 7-of-10 in the second half. Carpenter finished his day with five ground balls. The nearby defense unit of Kenny Brewer , Wilson Stephenson And Keith Boyer combined for eight ground balls and three turnovers caused.

And combined for eight ground balls and three turnovers caused. in goal, William Helm made 11 saves for the Blue Devils. Delaware netminder Matt Kilkeary made 15 saves in the setback. Notes Duke improves to 41-21 overall and advances to the quarterfinals for the 19th time in his 25 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Blue Devils improve to 10-2 overall as the No. 1 seed and are 2-0 against Delaware in the NCAA Tournament. The 12-11 win is Duke’s 11th one-goal win in NCAA Tournament action. The Blue Devils are 11-8 in one-goal games.

Head coach John Danowski improves to 36-19 in career NCAA postseason action and to 32-11 as the leader of the Blue Devils.

improves to 36-19 in career NCAA postseason action and to 32-11 as the leader of the Blue Devils. Duke finished the season undefeated, 9-0, at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils have gone undefeated at home four times under Danowski (2008, 2012, 2021) and are 141-25 all-time at Durham in his charge.

The Blue Devils defeated Delaware 3-2 in the fourth quarter, marking just the fifth time in 16 games this season. Duke defeated an opponent in the last frame.

Junior Brennan O'Neill comes tied for 11th on the Duke career points card with 212. O'Neill pushes his season point total to 84 this season, 11th in school history and just two of the top 10. He registered at least three assists for the eighth time this season and for the eleventh time in his career.

With three goals tonight, Dyson Williams has 145 career goals to rank 11th in Duke history and is five away from becoming the eighth Blue Devil to record 150 in a career. The hat-trick earned him 54 for the season and ranks ninth in program knowledge. He now has 165 career points to take over 25th on the Blue Devil career list.

O'Neill extended his goal streak to 25 games, while Williams moved his streak to 19 games.

Jake Naso's 15 wins earns him a career-high 737, 24th in NCAA history. He is 13 shy of becoming just the 21st player in NCAA Division I history to win 750 career faceoffs. He is 79 away from tying Brendan Fowler's Duke record of 816.

Wilson Stephenson this season 25 has made sales this season rank sixth in Duke's single-season history. The record stands at 37, set by Luke Duprey in 2013. Next one Duke heads to the University at Albany to face Michigan in the NCAA quarterfinals on May 20 at a date to be determined. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU with the winner advancing to Championship Weekend in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale here. Quotes

Undefeated at home this season “To go undefeated in Koskinen – there’s only been four teams since I’ve been here that have done that. It’s not an easy thing to do, but we’re very proud of that. This is a special place for the guys who play lacrosse .” here.” John Danowski On Andrew McAdorey “He works so hard every day. It’s the first time since I’ve been here that we have to take [a player] from practice because his engine just won’t stop. Scoring goals is great, but the way he celebrates is contagious and the other guys around him can relax.” John Danowski On Tyler Carpenters ground ball to seemingly seal the game

“Those are the plays that [go unnoticed]. There was a play earlier in the game where their face-off man got the ball to the wing and he had position, but Tyler controlled the face-off man with his longer stick just as he tried to pick up the ball and took him from him. Those plays are all the invisible plays we’re talking about that are necessary for a team to be successful.” John Danowski

