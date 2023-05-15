The last spots are in as the Super League comes to an end





Bangladesh’s narrow victory over Ireland in Chelmsford on Sunday saw the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League come to an end, with New Zealand crowned overall winners of the inaugural competition.

Super League was used as the main qualifying competition for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the top eight teams at the end of the cycle managed to earn their places at this year’s 50-over showcase. New Zealand secured their place to finish at the top of the standings thanks to their 16 wins from 24 games, while reigning World Cup champions England finished second with 15 wins from the same number of games. Bangladesh moved up to third and narrowly ahead of fourth-placed India on their 2-0 win over Ireland, with their four-point win over the European side on Sunday, the final game of the Super League cycle. Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with a classy 69 at the top of the league table and a four-wicket haul from pacer Mustafizur Rahman saw Ireland fall narrowly short of a draw victory. Ireland already knew their World Cup fate ahead of Sunday’s clash, with Andy Balbirnie’s side finishing outside the top eight of the Super League standings and being forced to compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June and July to try and earn a spot at this year’s main event. Pakistan (fifth), Australia (sixth), Afghanistan (seventh) and South Africa (eight) were the other teams to directly qualify for the World Cup thanks to Super League, leaving the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands behind. as teams joining Ireland in the qualifying tournament starting next month. The road to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Those five bottom teams from Super League now face five other countries in qualifying, with Nepal, Oman and Scotland earning their places through ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action and the United States and UAE punching their ticket through the Cricket World Cup Qualification Playoff. The qualifier kicks off on June 18 in Zimbabwe, with the top two teams claiming final places at this year’s World Cup.

