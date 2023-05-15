Mallett Kryptonite produces target in Arkansas + more recruit nuggets

Recruiting is a year-round blitz, and Sam Pittman and the rest of the Arkansas football staff won’t be resting on their laurels anytime soon.

The class of 2023 has essentially been put to bed, but the classes of 2024 and 2025 are heating up.

Last Monday, the son of a former Arkansas side thorn tweeted that he had received an offer from the Razorbacks.

Dre Kirkpatrick played for Alabama from 2009 to 2011, earning second-team all-SEC honors in 2010 and 2011 before being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arkansas football fans probably remember him for his game-sealing interception of Ryan Mallett during the infamous 2010 encounter between the No. 1 Tide and the No. 10 Razorbacks in front of 76,808 people, still the record for a game in Fayetteville.

Trailing 24–20 with just under two minutes remaining, Mallett avoided a sack and attempted to clear the ball, but put too much under it and Kirkpatrick was able to secure the ball and keep both feet in it.

The loss was one of only three of the year for the Razorbacks, who would lose to Auburn a few weeks later and then in Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl. Alabama, meanwhile, eventually lost the Iron Bowl to Auburn and the Tigers won the BCS national championship with Cam Newton, who won the Heisman Trophy.

Kirkpatrick’s son, a 6-foot, 192-pound prospect, is finishing his senior year at Gadsden City High School, the same school where his father played as a five-star recruit 15 years ago, becoming one of the first crown jewels Nick Saban signed when he started his current dynasty.

You may be wondering how he already has a son old enough to almost finish high school? Well, apparently he must have had it at age 15 or 16 while having a preparation sensation.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is a 3-star contender on 247Sports, Rivals, and On3 with offers from schools such as Auburn, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Missouri, Purdue, South Carolina, Troy, and UAB.

Alabama has not yet offered, but it is expected that Saban will probably do so soon. It would be another chance for the Arkansas football coaching staff to get a recruiting victory over Saban, and this time it would be a throwback.

Kane Archer continues to impress

Class of 2026 quarterback prospect Kane Archer of Greenwood High is bound to turn heads as he is one of the top professional quarterbacks in the nation. Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos went to check on him Monday when he was training on the turf at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Archer, who will be a sophomore for the Bulldogs in 2023, has offers from Arizona, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo and UNLV.

During his freshman campaign, he completed 53 of 87 passes and threw nine touchdowns versus just three interceptions as backup to Hunter Houston. He also ran for 124 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder would join Tyler Wilson and Connor Noland as former Greenwood standout signal callers in aligning with the Razorbacks if he eventually picks them.

So you’re saying there’s a chance

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri has only 10 schools left. Arkansas made it, along with Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder who hails from Lees Summit, Mo., is the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 and top-rated defensive lineman, according to On3. So far it seems Oklahoma can prevail because his former teammate plays for the Sooners. Missouri has not produced a player of this caliber since Doorial Green-Beckham was suited to Springfield Hillcrest and his decision came down to Missouri or Arkansas during a recruiting process. that saw Bobby Petrino get into some hot water. Green-Beckham chose the Tigers.

At the time, Arkansas fans were stunned that they didn’t secure DGB’s services, but he eventually flamed out in Missouri and then got into trouble with the law, transferring to Oklahoma before filing for the 2015 NFL Draft.

Other recruiting nuggets from Arkansas

In terms of basketball, Little Rock Parkview standout Dallas Thomas recently included Arkansas in his top five on Twitter. Thomas is a four-star contender who is ranked 57th nationally and the ninth best power forward in America, as well as being the second best player in Arkansas according to 247Sports. Arkansas was joined by Clemson, LSU, Memphis and Missouri. His decision is expected later this year.

Late Tuesday night, HawgBeat’s Jackson Collier had an exclusive with 4 star point guard Jase Richardson, a top 50 player in America according to Rivals and the son of former Michigan state great Jason Richardson. He narrowed his list down to 8 schools. The two SEC programs are Arkansas and Alabama

