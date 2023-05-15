13-year-old hockey player hit, killed by truck while getting on school bus





REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a 13-year-old girl who died when she was hit by a car as she was boarding her school bus. Evelyn Gurney died after being hit by a passing lorry Friday morning as she boarded a school bus in the town of Excelsior. Evelyn played hockey for Reedsburg Wisconsin Dells youth hockey Coach Joe Uminski for four years. I think many of us are still in shock. It’s unimaginable, devastating and those are really the only words that come to mind, he said. She wasn’t a big kid, but she was a hothead and she played like she was six feet tall. Uminski said Evelyn would play defensive, forward or any position she wanted. He said she always gave her all and had a long-term goal of playing hockey in college. Uminski believed she had set her sights on the University of Wisconsin in Madison. As of Saturday, Evelyn’s teammates are grieving, but they continue to play the game in her honor. They had taped her name and number to their hockey sticks. Hundreds of Wisconsin hockey players and their families also changed their social media photos to one with the letters EV 42, honoring Evelyn, whose number was 42. Uminski said he told his young athletes to channel Evelyn’s mind on the ice. That was my message to them and the whole group was to take that piece of her and put it in you and play like that, play like that, every game in every shift and everything you do, he said. We love her. She was a very bright flame and it’s dimmed, but we won’t let it go out. Evelyn also played for teams in Tomah, Sauk Prairie and competed for teams in Chicago. Evelyn’s teammates started a GoFundMe for her family with a $1,000 goal. Since Saturday the Goals for Gurney GoFundMe has raised more than $58,000. Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

