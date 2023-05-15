The 26-year-old prodigy of Vietnamese table tennis





Victory of courage The finale was full of suspense and drama. The two Singaporean players created a 10-4 scoreline difference needing just 1 point to complete the game, but Mai Ngoc/Anh Hoang suddenly got up with a run of consecutive scores to equalize 10-10 before losing 13 -11 won in the surprise game. from fans and opponents. Tran Mai Ngoc (left) and Dinh Anh Hoang take home the gold medal after 26 years of Vietnamese table tennis Coach Dinh Quang Linh directs the students INDEPENDENCE Coach Dinh Quang Linh, who was in the chair to lead these two players into the finals, said that the incredible upstream in the first game helped raise the morale of the two Vietnamese players very much. That is also the reason for the two to continue to achieve an 11-8 victory in the second game in the “stunning” of the two Singapore players and a large number of fans of this team present in the stadium. Zhe Yu Chew/Jian Zeng promptly shortened the score to 1-2 and created a slightly better position than the two Vietnamese players in game 4. It was also the game where Mai Ngoc was caught 3 times by the referee, giving the coach a foul . Dinh Quang Linh had to speak out, but then the two Vietnamese players persevered in every stroke to rise to a 14-12 victory and win a precious gold medal for the Vietnam table tennis team. “I am afraid that Mai Ngoc will be under psychological pressure if she is caught by the referee, but she played bravely along with Anh Hoang to put up a great performance,” said coach Dinh Quang Linh. “When the referee noticed the error in serving, I told myself to just leave, concentrate on the next ball and we did that with the precious gold medal,” said Mai Ngoc. Thank you to a special teacher 26 years ago, at the 19th SEA Games (1997) in Indonesia, Vu Manh Cuong and Ngo Thu Thuy gave Vietnam table tennis the first mixed doubles gold medal in the SEA Games arena. At the 32nd SEA Games, Tran Mai Ngoc and Dinh Anh Hoang repeated this feat. Few people know that former UN table tennis star Vu Manh Cuong is the coach of Tran Mai Ngoc and Dinh Anh Hoang at Hanoi Club. In the good fortune of winning the gold medal, Mai Ngoc did not forget to thank her teacher. “Thank you for taking the time to train me, especially for training me physically and tactically to achieve today’s performance,” Mai Ngoc sent to coach Vu Manh Cuong. Tran Mai Ngoc’s feelings INDEPENDENCE Tran Mai Ngoc was born in 2004, born in Binh Duong, selected by coach Vu Manh Cuong to train from a young age. Mai Ngoc accepts life outside the home and constantly strives to improve himself, which is rated as “thin rice”. At the age of 15, Mai Ngoc turned heads when she defeated a series of national players to win the second place in the national championship. by 2021, Mai Ngoc defeated the “monument” Mai Hoang My Trang in the quarterfinals and then went straight to the championship when she was 17 years old. Meanwhile, Dinh Anh Hoang has also made steady progress culminating in becoming the men’s singles champion of the outstanding racket tournament last year. Coach Vu Manh Cuong shared the very special joy brought by the two students and said: “I am very happy that my boys and girls have recovered my own performance after 26 years. I am happy when I saw how the children showed their courage and progress. For Mai Ngoc it was the biggest international match of her career, and Anh Hoang still proved his quality, but really had to calm down at the tournament. important moments”. GRAPHICS: LAM TAN NHAT

