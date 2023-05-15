No. 7 Womens Lacrosse Advances in NCAA Tournament with 19-6 win over Roger Williams





Next game: vs No. 5 tufts 5/20/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Be able to. 20 (Sat) / 4:00 PM in return for No. 5 picks History MIDDLETOWN, Conn. The No. 7 Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team made a big splash to open their NCAA Tournament run, beating Roger Williams 19-6 at home on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Wesleyan (15-3) will advance to the third round next weekend where she will face No. 5 Tufts will play. The Cardinals’ 19 goals set a new team record for most goals ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game. The previous team record was 13 (achieved three times). The six goals allowed are tied for the fewest the Cardinals have allowed in a national postseason tournament game. Wesleyan showed no signs of pressure for the third time in the program’s history playing at home in the NCAA Tournament, opening the game with five unanswered goals in the game’s opening 3:37. Five different scorers for Wesleyan built the early lead as the Cardinals won every tie and scored on every shot attempt in the 5–0 start. The Hawks broke the scoring run with a goal on their first possession, but saw Wesleyan answer right back with goals on successive forays to the offensive end. Gill Horst ’23 shot in her second of the game before Kate Baliki ’23 scored on a feed of Olivia Lay ’23 to make it 7-1. Both sides scored one more before the end of the first quarter, with Balicki completing her hat-trick with 1:33 left in the frame to make it 8–2 after one. The eight-goal quarter is tied for the second most goals Wesleyan has scored in a quarter all season. It was more of the same in the second and third quarters, with the Cardinals scoring 11 unanswered goals from Balicki’s goal at the end of the first over the ensuing 30+ minutes. Wesleyan scored six goals in the second with Chessy Greenwald ’23 was the lone scorer in the period, as the Cardinals relied on a balanced offense, as they have done all season. Leading 14-2 at halftime, Wesleyan scored four more unanswered goals in the third inning as Balicki scored her fourth and fifth goals of the game before Lindsey Diomedes ’26 converted a few nimble feeds from Sam DeLeo ’25 to make it 18-2 Cardinals. Roger Williams scored four goals in the fourth quarter for the final score of 19-6. Balicki (five goals, one assist) tied her career high in goals and points (six) in this one. Kendall Mittelman ’23 totaled four points to one goal and three assists. Greenwald and Gill Horst ’23 scored three times each as the pair both finished with their second hat-trick of the season. Lai (two goals, one assist) finished with three points, while DeLeo recorded a career-high three points (all assists). Bridget Horst ’26 extended her single-season team record by adding seven ties to bring her season total to 90. She also scored one assist and two turnovers. Erin Trotta ’23 broke her own single-season team record, with three turnovers made to lead the team and bring her season total to 38. Three Wesleyan goalkeepers combined for five saves and six goals allowed. The Cardinals will meet Tufts in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, May 20 at 4:00 PM from Geneva, New York on the campus of William Smith College. This is a rubber match for the two conference rivals as the Cardinals defeated the Jumbos 14-10 at Medford in the regular season, while Tufts took a 13-11 win in the NESCAC Semifinal at Middlebury.

