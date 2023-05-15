Sports
Hostile Locations: Ranking the SEC Football Stadiums
If you go on vacation and have another column to write before you have three weeks off, there’s only one thing you need to do: rank the SEC football stadiums by the toughest road game in the league.
So this is kind of an animosity-based column with a dose of redneck and die-hard enthusiasm. There was no poll, this is just one man’s opinion based on personal observation.
From Least to the Beast:
14. Vanderbilt Looks a lot like a road game at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where you hear classical music and beer is available, but champagne is the drink of choice for nice people who might be talking about rocketing to the moon instead of the opponent.
13. South Carolina Also nice people and very welcoming. Could be the most loyal fanbase in the country as it’s a sellout even if the Gamecocks are bad.
12. Missouri Never been there when it wasn’t cold and cloudy, but this isn’t based on the weather. The fans are very academically inclined and smart enough to stay home the Friday after Thanksgiving.
11. Kentucky When you shop at Kroger, you feel right at home. In recent years more of a football school and that is why the Wildcats have supplanted the Tigers. Not as much basketball talk at the tailgate as in the past.
10. Ole Miss The Rebels pride themselves on always winning the party, but the games aren’t played in the Grove. Everyone should invest in the company that makes red Solo cups before Rebel games. They are everywhere as part of the weaponry for winning the party.
9. Auburn The Tiger fans are faithful, loyal and supportive, but they haven’t had much to brag about lately and they’ve been quiet, even leaving the game early.
8. Tennessee Some may argue, but my experience in Knoxville has been pretty good, and when a percentage arrives at the game in expensive boats, the redneck quotient drops. However, expect to hear Rocky Top ringing in your ears at least three days after a game.
7. State of Mississippi Cowbells and loud music set the scene. Some genuinely nice people who somehow become final when the ball gets kicked off, only to become nice people again at the final buzzer.
6. Texas A&M They’re all game. They wave, cheer and mock. Unlike on game day, you are embraced like family. But when it’s time for football, there are no friendships.
5. Arkansas Second in the SEC for parties, but can be the loudest crowd at the conference if necessary, and they like to be needed.
4. Georgia Obviously it’s gotten harder as the program has taken on the role of King of the Hill, and will get more stubborn with more national championships.
3. Florida It’s called The Swamp. Enough said, but once saw fans throw ice cream at Razorbacks parents and the servants did nothing. Previously it was number 2 in this survey, but mediocrity has cooled the jets.
2. Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium seems to keep growing and every new ticket holder seems to have an obnoxious attitude and try to be part of the game through their vocal cords. When the fans gather for the players walk you don’t want to be there unless you are a born and bred Bama.
1. LSU This has nothing to do with their amazing alcohol consumption. Well, okay, it does. But when you see kids saluting the visiting team with their middle fingers, you know you’re not allowed to wear anything here but purple and gold, and you multiply the hostile environment by 10 if the games are played at night.
|
