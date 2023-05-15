Sports
USF Track and Field has record-breaking weekend at AAC Championships
Tampa, Florida, May 14, 2023 The University of South Florida track and field team captured five event championships and broke six program records on the final day of the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships hosted by USF.
“Today was the conclusion of a very successful championship match,” said head coach Eric Jenkin said, “Our student-athletes have delivered quality performances across a variety of event groups. We are moving in the right direction and many of this weekend’s performance shows that.”
Riley Hunt started the day strong for the Bulls with a new personal best in the women’s pole vault, jumping 3.82 meters (12-6.25) to finish fifth in the league, she sweet finished seventh with a score of 3.82m (12-6.25).
NCAA indoor champion Roman Beckford completed the sweep of the indoor and outdoor high jump events with a jump of 2.17 meters (7-1.5), reclaiming the conference championship title. Kendell Mosley fourth place for the Bulls with a jump of 2.00m (6-6.75).
Nia Robinson finished fourth in the women’s triple jump with a score of 12.67 m (41-7), good for fifth in the program’s all-time top ten. Robinson also moved into third place in the women’s high jump chart after scoring 5–9.25 (1.76 m), finishing fifth in the competition.
In the men’s pole vault Kobe Babinset a new program record after running 5.36 meters (17-7) to finish second in the league. Stone baker followed in third place with a new personal best of 5.26m (17-3). Noah Bitter placed eighth with the season best mark of 4.91 m (16-1.25).
The Bulls’ fourth podium finish of the day was the women’s 4×100 relay, where the team ofJe’Nyia Burton,Terra Peterson,Jadaja BaxterAnd Shania Benjamin finished in 44.70 seconds to earn bronze and move into sixth place on USF’s all-time list. Meanwhile, the men’s relay team ofDanielson Mahautière,Shevie Reid, Jaleel CroalAndZayquan Lincoln ran a new program record with a time of 39.77 seconds and finished second in the competition.
MichaelBourneIII tied his program record time of 13.91 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles to take third place in the event. Victor Steiner finished fifth with a time of 14.09. Later, Bourne claimed the conference championship title in the 400 m hurdles after a time of 50.86, moving him up to fifth in the program’s all-time list.
Sanique Walker clinched another AAC championship for the Bulls after running a new program and AAC set a record of 55.87 seconds. She is currently ranked sixth in the NCAA.
In the 400-meter dash, JeNyiaBurton took another podium finish for the Bulls after setting a new program record of 52.74 seconds to third.Donisha Anderson followed in fourth place with 53.52 seconds, moving her into third on the program’s all-time list.
In the men,Shevie Reid also posted a new personal best of 45.96 seconds, earning another title for the Bulls Elijah Wright followed in third place with a season-best time of 46.70 seconds. Daunte O’Banion finished seventh with a time of 47.73.
Also earning points for the Bulls, Lincoln and Croal placed fifth (10.29) and eighth (10.42) respectively in the men’s 100-meter dash.
Benjamin returned to the track in the women’s 200-meter dash, placing fifth in a program record time of 23.11. In the men’s competitionShevie Reid came in third for the Bulls with a time of 20.53 seconds. Jaleel Croal earned a point for the Bulls with an eighth-place finish.
Benjamin’s women’s 4×400 relay team, He will warm up Allers-LiburdAnderson and Burton won the AAC Championship title after a new program and an AAC record time of 3:32.24.
Soon after, the men’s team of O’Banion, Reid, Bourne and Wright ran the third-best time in program history of 3:07.96, finished second in the league and rounded out the 2023 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships.
The women’s team finished the league in fourth place with 78 points, the most points in program history. That was the highest program finish in AAC history and the best since 2013 when I was a member of the Big East Conference. The women finished the weekend with four program records and three conference championships (400m hurdles, long jump and 4×400 relay), the most since 2013.
The men’s team finished the weekend in fifth place with 103 points, the most points in program history. That was the highest finish since 2016. The men finished the weekend with three program records and three conference championships (400m, 400m hurdles and high jump), the most since 2013.
Next one
The Bulls will compete in the NCAA East Region Preliminaries, which begin May 24 in Jacksonville, Fl.
About USF Track and Field
The USF track and field team has earned 54 All-America selections and at least one All-American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 honors in 2021.Shania Benjaminset a program record with three All-American honors during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate triple jumper Matthew O’Neal became USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have two NCAA second-place finishers since 2013: O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coachEric Jenkintook over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium on the east side of campus.
#GoBulls
|
- Imran Khan is due to appear in the Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023