Zimbabwean cricketing legend Heath Streak battles cancer: undergoing treatment in South Africa





Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwean all-rounder and cricketing legend, has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in South Africa. The 49-year-old, who has represented Zimbabwe in 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs, scoring 1990 and 2943 runs respectively, is said to be in good spirits and is similarly battling the illness he faced his opponents during his playing days at the cricket field. News of Streak’s diagnosis comes after media reports claimed the former skipper was on his deathbed. However, his family has since clarified that this is not the case, and they ask that the situation remain a private family matter. Streak’s family has issued a statement thanking fans for their prayers and well wishes, and asking for understanding and respect for their privacy during this difficult time. The statement also reveals that Streak is being treated by one of South Africa’s most respected oncologists. Since retiring from cricket, Streak has coached many franchises around the world including the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions, Somerset and the Bangladesh national team. He also worked as a consultant for the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Academy. Interestingly, Streak was involved in a fix scandal in 2021, for which the ICC suspended him for eight years. He allegedly accepted payments from a potential briber, Indian businessman Deepak Agarwal. Streak later apologized, stating that he never intended to corrupt the game. Despite this setback, Streak’s contribution to cricket as a player and coach is undeniable. The cricketing community is rallying behind Streak and fans from around the world are sending messages of support and encouragement as he continues his battle against cancer. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crictoday.com/cricket/news/zimbabwean-cricket-legend-heath-streak-battles-cancer-undergoing-treatment-in-south-africa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos