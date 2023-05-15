Iga Swiatek conjures up ugly scenes as the tennis world explodes Rome

World number 1 Iga Swiatek (pictured) called on fans to pack the stadiums after the main field was largely empty during the Italian Open. (Getty Images)

World number 1 every Swiatek has wondered why the stands on the main pitch in Rome were empty in embarrassing scenes for the tournament and the tennis world. The Italian Open is a Masters 1000 event and is the final tournament leading up to the French Open.

While the tournament often attracts the biggest names tennis, the main stadiums are mostly empty for some of the top ranked players in the world. Many have argued that rising ticket prices to the main stadiums have forced fans to watch matches on the outside courts, where it is cheaper.

Many of these arenas have been full. The rain delays in the first few days would also have affected tickets. However, Swiatek was the last to call out the dwindling numbers and thanked the fans who showed up at her day match for creating an atmosphere.

“I really appreciate you coming,” she said in her court interview. “I know we can do better and fill the whole stadium. But I’m pretty glad you’re here and supporting tennis.”

Swiatek is not alone in questioning the turnout at Rome’s main courts. At the start of the tournament, tennis reporter Jose Morgado recalled the scenes in which a number of stadiums appeared to be empty.

A general view during the men’s singles match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Fabio Fognini on the Pietrangeli court. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“This is a horrible look,” he wrote. Incredibly, the outdoor courts are packed for matches with significantly reduced ticket prices. This became clear when home favorite Fabio Fognini played Miomir Kecmanovic at Pietrangali’s pitch.

Fans were baffled by the scenes during the live broadcast and called on the organizers to raise ticket prices for Italians.

Holger Rune was booed when he entered court

The dwindling crowds were not Rome’s only problem. The crowd was also called out after young Holger Rune was booed as he entered court for his round of 32 duel.

Rune took on Italian favorite Fognini, but the crowd objected to his presence and booed him when he was announced on the track. Rune addressed the drama and shot at those who tried to scare him off during the match.

“You know, it was some guys who tried to make me lose my focus behind the court. But guys, it didn’t work,” he said in his interview on the court. “I stayed in the zone.”

The move surprised viewers with fans often welcoming players with warm applause when they come to court, regardless of their history.

Elsewhere, Aussie star Alexei Popyrin set up a match with Rune in the round of 16 in a career best in Rome. His defeat of Safiullin comes after a three-set epic against Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime that saw the Aussie triumph 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

The number 10 in the world entered the match in Rome against Popyrin as the big favorite, but was immediately behind. And while the Canadian leveled, he was no match for the Australian in the third set, as he fired a classy volley to knock out a first seed.

Against Safiullin, Popyrin won the last three games to take the first set and decisively broke serve in the 11th game of the second set. Although both sets were close, Popyrin served six aces and no double faults against world No. 103 Safiullin, who knocked out Seb Korda, the No. 22 seed in the previous round.

with AAP

