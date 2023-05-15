Sports
Iga Swiatek conjures up ugly scenes as the tennis world explodes Rome
World number 1 every Swiatek has wondered why the stands on the main pitch in Rome were empty in embarrassing scenes for the tournament and the tennis world. The Italian Open is a Masters 1000 event and is the final tournament leading up to the French Open.
While the tournament often attracts the biggest names tennis, the main stadiums are mostly empty for some of the top ranked players in the world. Many have argued that rising ticket prices to the main stadiums have forced fans to watch matches on the outside courts, where it is cheaper.
SHOCK: Alexei Popyrin stuns the tennis world with a huge Rome Masters performance
ENORMOUS: Novak Djokovic gives French Open a blow as Alcaraz wins in Rome
Many of these arenas have been full. The rain delays in the first few days would also have affected tickets. However, Swiatek was the last to call out the dwindling numbers and thanked the fans who showed up at her day match for creating an atmosphere.
“I really appreciate you coming,” she said in her court interview. “I know we can do better and fill the whole stadium. But I’m pretty glad you’re here and supporting tennis.”
Swiatek is not alone in questioning the turnout at Rome’s main courts. At the start of the tournament, tennis reporter Jose Morgado recalled the scenes in which a number of stadiums appeared to be empty.
“This is a horrible look,” he wrote. Incredibly, the outdoor courts are packed for matches with significantly reduced ticket prices. This became clear when home favorite Fabio Fognini played Miomir Kecmanovic at Pietrangali’s pitch.
Fans were baffled by the scenes during the live broadcast and called on the organizers to raise ticket prices for Italians.
Holger Rune was booed when he entered court
The dwindling crowds were not Rome’s only problem. The crowd was also called out after young Holger Rune was booed as he entered court for his round of 32 duel.
Rune took on Italian favorite Fognini, but the crowd objected to his presence and booed him when he was announced on the track. Rune addressed the drama and shot at those who tried to scare him off during the match.
“You know, it was some guys who tried to make me lose my focus behind the court. But guys, it didn’t work,” he said in his interview on the court. “I stayed in the zone.”
The move surprised viewers with fans often welcoming players with warm applause when they come to court, regardless of their history.
Elsewhere, Aussie star Alexei Popyrin set up a match with Rune in the round of 16 in a career best in Rome. His defeat of Safiullin comes after a three-set epic against Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime that saw the Aussie triumph 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
The number 10 in the world entered the match in Rome against Popyrin as the big favorite, but was immediately behind. And while the Canadian leveled, he was no match for the Australian in the third set, as he fired a classy volley to knock out a first seed.
Against Safiullin, Popyrin won the last three games to take the first set and decisively broke serve in the 11th game of the second set. Although both sets were close, Popyrin served six aces and no double faults against world No. 103 Safiullin, who knocked out Seb Korda, the No. 22 seed in the previous round.
with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/iga-swiatek-calls-out-ugly-scenes-as-tennis-world-blasts-italian-open-014832774.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek conjures up ugly scenes as the tennis world explodes Rome
- Cannes 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore a real wedding dress on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Nick Jonas | fashion trends
- 4 Best Free Google Sites Templates [+ FAQ]
- U of R celebrates international graduates without families
- As Erdogan’s votes plummet, Turkey appears to be heading for a presidential runoff
- Jokowi emphasizes the agricultural census every 10 years: too long! DW 15.05.2023
- 1,500 British troops take part in major NATO exercise amid expanding British deployment in Estonia
- Students prepare for Dillo Day 2023
- Iowa State football lands commitment from 2024 safety Quentin Taylor
- These New Zealand models are taking over Australian Fashion Week 2023
- Google Pixel 7a review: The best mid-range smartphone gets even better | Google
- International Mother’s Day Brunch Offers Comfort for Grieving Mothers