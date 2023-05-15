Table Tennis: Kibuli SS targets double gold in team event





Overview: Kibuli SS boys team led by Phillip Napokoli defeated Mbogo Mixed 3-0 in the semi-finals. St Andrews College Ssanda defeated Kawanda SS 3-1 in the other semi-final. 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games: Final (team events) Monday 15e Be able to: Boys: Kibuli SS vs St Andrews College Ssanda

Kibuli SS vs St Andrews College Ssanda Girls: Kibuli SS vs Mbogo College * In the main hall of the Ntare School Kibuli Secondary School qualified both of their table tennis teams (boys and girls) in the team event for the final of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School competitions in Mbarara city. The boys team will compete against St Andrews College Ssanda and the girls team will compete against Mbogo College in the central hall of Ntare school. Kibuli SS boys team led by Phillip Napokoli defeated Mbogo Mixed 3-0 in the semi-finals. We are ready for the final. It’s been a long time since we had team training from school. I thank the school management, our coaches and fellow players for the courage Napokoli noticed. Table tennis action in the large hall of Ntare St Andrews College Ssanda defeated Kawanda SS 3-1 in the other semi-final. In the girls’ semi-finals, the Kibuli SS team with two players represented at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (2022) defeated Jemimah Nakawal and Parvin Nangonzi Mbogo High 3-1. Mbogo College defeated Mbogo Mixed 3-2 in an exciting game. The top three schools by gender are guaranteed places at the 2023 East African Games in the town of Huye, Rwanda, in August. Single people: Kibuli SS has already secured gold in the boys’ singles after Phillip Napokoli qualified for the final and takes on Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi. Napokoli defeated Ubuntu Schools Shafik Batanda 3-1 in one of the semi-final matches. The game set scores are 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, and 11-9. The other semi-final between Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) and Mbabazi ended 3-0 in favor of the latter (6-11, 5-11, 6-11). Halima Astoolo of Mbogo College takes on Jemimah Nakawala of Kibuli SS in the girls’ only final Astolo had knocked out Shakira Jalia 3-0 (10-12, 11-6, 11-6). Nakawala, on the other hand, defeated Lydia Nansala of Mbogo Mixed 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-7). The official closing ceremony will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023. In addition to table tennis, these games have also had tennis, badminton, rugby 15s, field hockey and girls’ football. Table tennis action during the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games at the Ntare Main Hall Final (singles) Monday 15e Be able to: Girls : Halima Astolo (Mbogo College) v Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli SS)

: Halima Astolo (Mbogo College) v Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli SS) Boys: Phillip Napokoli (Kibuli SS) v Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli SS) Results singles: Girls: Quarter-finals: Evera Asingwire 0-3 Jalia Shakira [8-11, 2-11, 7-11]

Halima Astoolo 3-0 Patricia Nabwire [11-5, 11-6, 11-5]

Shanitah Namaala 0-3 Jemimah Nakawala [8-11, 7-11, 7-11]

Lydia Nandala 3-0 Cibia [11-8, 11-5, 11-7] Semi-finals: Shakira Jalia 0-3 Halima Astoolo [10-12, 6-11, 6-11]

Jemimah Nakawala 3-0 Lydia Nandala [11-8, 11-7, 117] Boys: Quarterfinals: Ben Okia (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Philip Napokoli (Kibuli SS) [5-11, 7-11, 9-11] Max Wenka (Mbogo College) 0-3 Shafik Batanda (Free SS) [3-11, 10-12, 7-11] Tendo Kasoma (Mixed Vegetables) 3-0 Lawrence Ayella (Kwanda SS)

Lawrence Ayella (Kwanda SS) Juma Wabugoya (St Andrews School) 1-3 Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli SS) [9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11] Semi-finals: Philip Napokoli (Kibuli SS) 3-1 Shafik Batanda [11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9]

Tendo Kasoma (Mixed Vegetable) 0-3 Samuel Mbabazi [6-11, 5-11, 6-11]

