TAMPA, Fla The Wichita State track and field team repeated as champions of the American Athletic Conference Outdoor team, while the women finished seventh at USF Track and Field Stadium on Sunday.

GENTLEMEN

“This is a huge confirmation for our team,” said the head coach Steve Rainbolt said. “I’m so proud of these guys. Every man mattered, just like they did a year ago. It took all kinds of great effort from our athletes.”

The Shocker men overcame an expected 38-point deficit to Houston on the final day of play to claim their second straight AAC Outdoor Championship team title by 154 points, beating the Cougars by just two points.

“That was the most amazing championship I’ve ever been involved in,” said Rainbolt. “I love it when it comes to the 4×400, I love it when it’s two points and I love it when everyone matters.”

Wichita State slowly broke away Houston’s lead, outperforming the form chart in a handful of events. The Shockers had closed the gap to a four-point deficit (142-138) with only the 5,000-meter and 4×400-meter relay remaining, but the 5K runners, led by Adrian Diaz Lopez accumulated 10 points to the Cougars’ clean sheet to gain a 6-point lead going into the 4×400.

“The distance runners were just incredible,” said Rainbolt.

Diaz-Lopez scored five points for fourth (14:14.80; PB), followed by Clayton Duchatschek in the sixth (14:23.43; 3 points) and Ben Flowers (14:26.48; 2 points) seventh.

A fourth-place finish in the relay, as Houston won the race, would clinch the championship for the Shockers, but the relay team of Joakim Genereux , Trace Muscle tracking , RJ Hutchison And JD Prinsloo was not satisfied with fourth place. The quartet set the fastest time of the season and the ninth fastest time (3:10.46) in the history of the program to secure a place on the podium and all-conference honors.

“Those guys knew what they were dealing with, and they ran with great spirit and great dedication,” said Rainbolt. “It’s been a great run.”

Day three began with two all-conference appearances in the high jump, as the outdoor high jump stage duplicated the indoor conference stage from earlier in the year. South Florida’s No. 1 national level Romaine Beckford won his second straight outdoor title Brady Poles And Weston Lewis finished second (2.14m/7’0.25″) and third (2.05m/6’8.25″) respectively. Hudson Bailey also took three points in the event with a sixth-place finish (1.95 m/6’4.75″), bringing the Shockers’ high jump total to 17.

In the first running race of the day, the 4×100 meter relay team of Joseph Holthusen Generous, Bryan Haney And Jaleel Montgomery set his fastest time of the season and the sixth fastest time in school history (40.62) to finish fourth and score five points. Holthusen and Montgomery then scored a total of seven more points in the 110-meter hurdles to finish fourth (14.01; PR) and seventh (14.52) respectively.

On the 1500 meters Bryce Merriman ran a season-best 3:48.06 to finish sixth and score three points, while in the discus throw, Matty Everett And Ridge Estes combined for seven points with fifth place (53.36 m/175’0″) and sixth place (52.14 m/171’0″).

Yuben Goncalves added to his medal collection, earning silver on his season debut in the triple jump (15.25 m/50’0.5″) shortly before running a 51.25 in the 400-meter hurdles to claim bronze. Harry Barthelemy joined Goncalves on the triple jump podium after a jump of 15.13 m / 49’7.75″ to finish third.

The Shocker 400 meter hurdlers gave the team 14 points Toby Penner (4e; 51.28; PB) and Haney (6e; 52.12; PB) adding eight points to Goncalves’ six.

“[I love that] we did it with balance and depth, that athletes in every field of events had a contribution,” Rainbolt said. “That’s athletics for teams, and I love that.”

WOMEN

After participating in the championship, scheduled 10 meetse of the 11 teams, the Shocker women outperformed projection, finishing seventh with 59 points, while the UCF women won their second consecutive title with 163 points.

“This is fantastic confirmation for our women’s team to finish seventh and an important step in the right direction,” said Rainbolt. “We had ups and downs, but we were fighting hard, and I’m really proud of this women’s team. We’re definitely rebuilding.”

The Shockers took two podium finishes on the final day of competition with Marisa Jensen placed third in the high jump with a personal best of 1.79 m/5’10.5″ to move up to fourth all-time in WSU history, and the 4×400-meter relay team of Sydney Johnson , Sadie Millard , Farra Miller And Maya Fabri also took bronze after clocking the third-fastest time in program history (3:40.67).

The 4x100m relay kicked off the scoring on day three of the competition Believe Turner , Zarey Sams Johnson and Savanna Simmons ran a 46.29 to finish seventh and score three points.

Ababa Sullivan placed eighth in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:30.79 to score one point and finished seventh in the 5,000 meters, earning two more points.

Competing with Jensen in high jump scoring, Lot masters earned 5 points with a fourth-place performance (1.79 m/5’10.5″), and Mattelyn Swartz scored one point for eighth place (1.73 m/5’8″; PB).

With the current national standings, the Shockers are looking to send 12 athletes to the May 24-27 NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento, California.