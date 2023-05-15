



Women’s and Men’s West Indies Australia Winter Tours Confirmed WomensOD is part of ICC Women’s Championship Cycle; Mens Tests part of ICC World Test Championship ST. Johns, Antigua The West Indies women’s and men’s teams will both tour Australia during the Australian summer, with dates and venues confirmed today by Cricket Australia (CA). The West Indies Women will tour for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) in October 2023, while the West Indies Men will tour for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in January and February 2024. The Women’s ODIs are part of the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Women’s Championship, while the Tests will be part of the 2023-2025 ICC Mens World Test Championship. The Women’s T20 International Series kicks off at the North Sydney Oval with two games scheduled for Sunday, October 1 and Monday, October 2, culminating in game three at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, October 5. Following the T20I Series, the West Indies Women will gear up for the ODI series, which kicks off on Sunday, October 8 at Allan Border Field, before heading to Melbourne for the final two games at the Junction Oval on Thursday, October 12. Monday October 15. West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews expressed her excitement for the upcoming tour. We look forward to this opportunity to play against Australia as part of the current ICC Women’s Championship cycle. We look forward to putting up a strong fight as we have worked hard to refine our skills and strategies and I am sure the fans will see some entertaining cricket. she said. The West Indies Women first play their next international matches against Ireland Women in June and July before heading to Australia. The schedule for the Ireland Tour of the West Indies will be announced shortly. The West Indies Mens tour of Australia kicks off with the Test Series, which will be played for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, named in honor of the former West Indies captain and icon. The first test will be played at Adelaide Oval on 17-21 January 2024. The second test will be a pink ball day/night match at The Gabba in Brisbane from 25-29 January. After the Tests, the West Indies will play three day/night ODIs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Friday 2 February), the Sydney Cricket Ground (Sunday 4 February) and the Manuka Oval, Canberra (Tuesday 6 February). The three T20Is will be on display at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Tasmania (Friday, February 9), the Adelaide Oval (Sunday, February 11) and Perth Stadium (Tuesday, February 13). MATCH SCHEDULES Women Tour October 1:1stT20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

October 2nd:2ndT20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (night)

5th of October:3rdT20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (night) October 8:1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

12 October:2nd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne

October 15:3rdODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne Men’s tour January 17-21:1stTest at Adelaide Oval, 10am January 25-29:2ndTest in Gabba, Brisbane (Day/Night) February 2:1st ODI at MCG, Melbourne (Day/Night) February 4:2nd ODI at SCG, Sydney (Day/Night) February 6:3rd ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day/Night) February 9th:1stT20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (night) February 11:2ndT20I at Adelaide Oval, (night) February 13:3rdT20I at Perth Stadium, (day/night) -ENDS-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/west-indies-women-and-mens-winter-tours-of-australia-confirmed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos