Sahil Dayal named Elite 90 winner for DIII men’s tennis for the second season in a row





For the second year in a row, Case Western Reserve University junior Sahil Dayal (Superior Township, Michigan / Greenhills School) was named the recipient of the Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship. The Elite 90, an award established by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative point average competing in the finals for each of the NCAA Championships. Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or higher academically who have participated in a sport with their school for at least two years. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed. Dayal, majoring in economics on the pre-medicine track, currently has a perfect cumulative grade of 4.0 points. He received the award during the men’s tennis quarterfinal warmup against Gustavus Adolphus College on Saturday morning in Orlando, Florida. Dayal becomes the first CWRU athlete to win the award more than once in a career and is only the third player in Division III men’s tennis history to claim the honor twice, joining Williams’ Bryan Chow (2011 and 2012) and Stevens’ Matthew Heinrich (2015 and 2016). This is the eighth time a CWRU athlete has been named an Elite 90 winner and the third time a men’s tennis player has taken the honor with former Spartan Derek Reinbold also winning the award in 2014. Three CWRU division-level athletes have now been selected as Elite 90 Award winners during the 2022-23 academic year, including Jack Begley (men’s cross country), Elizabeth White (women’s soccer), and Dayal. CWRU’s eight NCAA Elite 90 Award winners rank sixth among most Division III programs, behind only MIT (21), WashU (16), Salisbury (11), Messiah (10), and St. Thomas (9 ). In addition to his academic achievements, Dayal has gone 23-12 in doubles this season, including a 15-9 in doubles. He stands at 48-20 for his career in doubles while adding a score of 10-5 in singles during his career. He is a two-time UAA All-Academic honoree and ITA Scholar-Athlete. Dayal’s contributions helped the top-ranked Spartans go 31-4 this season and reach the NCAA Division III Semifinals for the third consecutive year. CWRU will take on fourth-placed Middlebury in the semifinals on Monday at noon in Orlando. For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to https://www.ncaa.com/elite-90.

