USA beats Hungary, Canada beats Slovenia at ice hockey world championships





TAMPERE, Finland (AP) The United States had to come from a goal down to beat newcomer Hungary 7-1 for their second win at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Sunday. Canada had to do the same en route to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A match at the Nokia Arena in Tampere. Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron’s goal to get back into the game in the opening period. Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between goaltender Dominik Horvath’s pads. Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch closed the scoring with a goal each in the third period. MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman, while Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada. After Jan Drozg’s goal gave Slovenia the lead in the opening period, Canada answered with a second period of three goals in Group B in the Latvian capital of Riga. Carcone equalized with a wrist shot 1:13 into the frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph put Canada ahead 2-1 and Milan Lucic doubled the advantage on a power play. Weegar and McBain had one each in the third before Drozg cut the deficit to 5-2 with his second. The United States will face Germany on Monday, while Canada will play Slovakia. OTHER GAMES Par Lindholm and Patrik Nemeth each had a goal and an assist for Sweden to beat Austria 5-0 and Patrick Russell scored 1:43 into extra time for Denmark to beat France 4-3 in Group A. In Group B, Dominik Kubalik scored twice on power plays to lead the Czech Republic 5–1 over Kazakhstan and Switzerland beat Norway 3–0. ___ More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

