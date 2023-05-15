SEA Games: All-local born rowers win men’s team gold medal with former medalist Gao Ning as coach





SINGAPORE It was a historic victory for the Singapore table tennis team as an all locally born team won the gold medal, beating arch-rival Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team event at the Morodok Techo Table Tennis Hall. They last medaled when Singapore hosted the SEA Games in 2015. The next SEA Games in 2017, Singapore won silver, and there was no team event in 2019. The previous SEA Games held in Vietnam last year saw Singapore settle for joint bronze with Vietnam. It brought table tennis success into the past as Singapore, with a mix of Chinese-born players and local players, won seven men’s team gold medals between 1999 and 2015. Singapore won the medals in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, and 2015. Regarded as one of Singapore’s best paddlers of his era, naturalized player Gao Ning won three gold medals in the men’s team. He last played in the 2017 SEA Games and he won two gold medals (men’s singles, men’s doubles) and a silver medal in the men’s team event. During his time, there were numerous other Chinese-born players who transferred faithfully to Singapore and won medals for the country. One can certainly not forget Feng Tianwei, Yu Meng Yu and many others. Although Gao Ning has since retired, he is currently the head coach of the Singapore men’s team. At the current SEA Games, our Singapore table tennis players bringing home glory included Clarence Chew, Koen Pang, Izaac Quek, Beh Kun Ting and Ethan Poh. Some of these players like Chew and Poh were on the same team as their coach Gao Ning who won the silver medal in the men’s team event at the 2017 SEA Games. Singapore had a perfect start to the competition in Group B against Malaysia, the Philippines and Laos. While it wasn’t all an easy game against their opponents, particularly the Philippines and Malaysia, the paddlers from Singapore managed to win all of their round robin matches 3-0. In the semifinals, Singapore took on defending champion Thailand. Chew faced Padasak Tanviriyavechakul first. Chew lost his first game, but recovered well to win the next three games (8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4). Pang was next against Sarayut Tancharoen, and while it turned out to be a nerve-wracking encounter, the Singapore paddler managed to pull off a 3-0 win (12-10, 11-9, 11-9). Pang didn’t have to play his match as he got a walkover win as Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin had an allergy. In the gold medal match, Singapore fought against Malaysia. It wasn’t exactly an easy competition, as the silver medalist from the previous SEA Games also pushed hard to take top honours. But Chew set the pace in the first game and won the next three games against Leong Chee Feng after dropping the first game (8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6). In the second game, Pang also lost his first game, but took the last three games (11-4, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8). Game three was the most exciting as it spanned five games. Singapore’s Quek won game one 11-9, but Javen Choon came back strong in the next two games to win 14-12, 13-11. With the guidance of his coach Gao Ning on the sidelines, Quek upped his game and then won the crucial next two games 11-9, 11-7 to regain the gold medal for Singapore. Final: Malaysia vs Singapore Match 1: Leong Chee Feng v Clarence Chew – 11-8, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11 Match 2: Wong Qi Shen vs Koen Pang Yew En – 4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11 Match 3: Javen Choong vs Izaac Quek Yong – 9-11, 14-12, 13-11, 9-11, 7-11 Semifinal: Thailand vs Singapore Match 1: Padasak Tanviriyavechakul vs Clarence Chew – 11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 4-11 Match 2: Sarayut Tancharoen vs Koen Pang Yew En – 10-12, 9-11, 9-11, 9.11 Match 3: Phakpoom Sanguansin vs Izaac Quek Yong – WO Send your scoops to [email protected] – Advertisement –



