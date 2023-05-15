Cricket Australia should consider avoiding January 26, says Usman Khawaja | Cricket Australia

Usman Khawaja says Cricket Australia should consider avoiding matches on January 26 if it is the wish of Indigenous players, after this summer’s Gabba test was scheduled for the holiday.

Indigenous all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner lamented the decision to allow the men’s Gabba day-night test against the West Indies to begin on January 25. Khawaja said playing Test cricket on 26 January, although he felt the Australia Day date should be changed, was not a problem for him personally, but preferred to postpone it to Indigenous Australians.

I can only speak for myself. I have no problem with it, he told reporters. But if First Nations people and communities are doing that, then I think we need to look into that and talk about it.

Gardner previously condemned the scheduling of a women’s T20 international against Pakistan on January 26 this year.

The 26-year-old said it could put Indigenous men’s player Scott Boland in a similarly awkward position, noting that it would be difficult to get an elder to deliver a Welcome to Country.

I said my opinion [this year] and I told people it mattered. For this to happen again, but only on the men’s side, I think there’s definitely disappointment around it, Gardner told News Corp.

I just don’t understand why this one day of the year, a day of mourning, which doesn’t have a very good history of what happened on that day, that there has to be cricket.

I see sport as a party and entertainment and an event you want to go to. Why does there have to be something that represents something rather morbid? It’s probably not overly appropriate.

Cricket Australia planning manager Peter Roach cited a tight summer schedule, noting that the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee (NATSICAC) governing bodies had been consulted and supported the schedule.

We really respect Ash’s views and understand for many Australians, and especially Indigenous Australians, that this is a day that has several meanings, he said.