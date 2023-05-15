Computer vision transforms tennis coaching at Billie Jean King Cup





With centuries of tradition behind it, tennis as a sport is very resistant to change. Other sports have quickly embraced the use of data and analytics to transform the way athletes are recruited, trained and prepared for competition, how they adapt to changing conditions during play, and how they break down successes and failures after competition. “It’s safe to say that tennis has lived up to its origins as a traditional sport,” says Mat Pemble, executive director of IT for the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the sport’s governing body. “We haven’t been one of the fastest sports when it comes to embracing new technology and data analytics, especially on the track.” Still, the hunger for innovation is there. Electronic calling is a good example pointed to by Jamie Capel-Davies, head of science and engineering for ITF. So is the embrace of smart racquets and wrist-worn devices, the first wave of which proved to be limiting in that they could, for example, provide data on how fast a player swung a racquet, but could not collect data on the outcome . “You didn’t know if that was a good shot or a bad shot or a different context around what was going on when you played it,” says Capel-Davies. Presentation of performance data to the court In the early 2000s, the ITF began working with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations, whose computer vision system uses timing data from multiple high-speed video cameras to triangulate the position of the ball relative to the pitch. The technology debuted at the Australian Open in 2003 and Wimbledon in 2007 and forms the basis for electronic line calling for the sport. “One of the by-products of that, because you’re following the ball to see if it’s going in or out, you actually get a lot of data in the process: how fast people are hitting the ball, where they’re hitting it from.” , and where it ends up,” says Capel-Davies.

