The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship kicks off in Arunachal





Itanagar: The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship kicked off here on Sunday with over 100 players from six countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka – taking part in the tournament. The championship will reach its peak on May 17th. Extended my special wishes to the young Indian team for the 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/WxeNepWPqY — Kiren Rijiju (@Kiren Rijiju) May 14, 2023 Opening of the tournament, Minister of Law and Justice of the Union Kiren Rijiju said it is an important moment in the history of the sport in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Table tennis is becoming increasingly popular in India. All of our players are performing very well in international competitions," he said, wishing the best of luck for all players taking part in the championship. During the day, the minister also visited Deepak Nabam Living Home, a place for orphans here, and donated an ambulance to it, provided by a sporting goods company.

