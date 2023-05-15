Sports
“Why can’t the Indian cricket team come to Pakistan?”
“India should not look at a situation where we end up boycotting the Asia Cup and also the World Cup, and then India ends up boycotting the Champions Trophy. That’s going to be a big mess.’
IMAGE: India, citing security concerns, has ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September, with PCB Chairman Najam Sethi stating that India wants the entire Asia Cup to be moved out of Pakistan. Photo: François Nel/Getty Images
There is a “very real possibility” that Pakistan will boycott this year’s World Cup in India if they lose the hosting rights for the Asia Cup, Pakistan Cricket Council Chairman Najam Sethi said. Reuters.
Bilateral cricket has fallen victim to the soured political relations between India and Pakistan over the past decade and the neighboring countries now only play each other in multi-team events at neutral venues.
India, citing security concerns, has ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered to let them play their matches in the United Arab Emirates in what is becoming a “hybrid model” named.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet issued a formal response to the bid, Sethi said India wants the entire tournament moved from Pakistan.
That could have serious implications for the 50-overs World Cup in India this year and the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, he added.
“They want all matches in a neutral venue,” he said in a Zoom interview.
“BCCI has to make a good, rational decision so that we don’t have any problems in the future.
“India should not look at a situation where we end up boycotting the Asia Cup and also the World Cup, and then India ends up boycotting the Champions Trophy.
“That’s going to be a huge mess.”
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also spoken out against playing in the UAE, citing the heat and logistical issues, fueling speculation in the local media that the Asian Cricket Council could try to take the entire tournament out of Pakistan.
Sethi said that was “not acceptable” and reaffirmed that Pakistan would be allowed to boycott the World Cup if that happened.
“That is of course a very real possibility,” he added.
If India agreed to the hybrid model for the Asia Cup, Sethi said, Pakistan would expect reciprocal conditions for their team at the World Cup in October and November.
“We also have concerns about the safety of our team in India,” he said. “So let Pakistan play its matches in Dhaka or Mirpur, or in the UAE or in Sri Lanka.
“This is the solution for the future until India agrees to play Pakistan bilaterally, in Pakistan and outside Pakistan.”
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was not immediately available for comment, but neither the Indian board nor the International Cricket Council (ICC) have said they are even considering hosting World Cup matches outside India.
Sethi said that Pakistan, World Cup champion in 1992, was a top cricket nation that should not be ignored and they should talk to the ICC about the Asia Cup problem.
“The ICC should intervene, but I feel that India would not want the ICC to intervene, especially during the Asian Cup,” he said.
The ICC was not immediately available for comment.
Pakistan was banned from international cricket after a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore and has had to lobby hard in recent years to convince top teams to tour the country again.
“We have worked so hard to bring international cricket back to Pakistan,” said Sethi.
“Every major country has traveled through Pakistan in recent years. You name them, they’ve all been there. They all appreciated the security arrangements. That’s not a problem anymore.”
Citing the hype surrounding every meeting between India and Pakistan, Sethi blamed the BCCI’s “stubbornness” for failing to make it the biggest rivalry in cricket.
“The game between India and Pakistan is the biggest game in town. It’s bigger than Australia against England, it’s bigger than India against Australia. How can we jeopardize that with stubbornness?” he said.
“The Indian bridge team has been to Pakistan, the Indian kabaddi team has been to Pakistan, the Indian baseball team has been to Pakistan…
‘So what’s going on? Why can’t the Indian cricket team come to Pakistan?’
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/why-cant-the-indian-cricket-team-come-to-pakistan-world-cup-asia-cup/20230515.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboratio[email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Why can’t the Indian cricket team come to Pakistan?”
- The UK will start talks with Switzerland on a new trade deal
- How Eating Slowly Helps You Lose Weight
- China has been accused of covering up failures in the 2008 earthquake
- Donald Trump insults CNN’s Kaitlan Collins with a nod to the past
- Africa’s Vodacom says power crisis remains a major challenge
- Marvin E. Chip Schell | News, Sports, Jobs
- Steps you can take to reduce your risk of dementia
- Jokowi reminds minister ‘Nyaleg’ can be replaced if not focused on work
- An unsung maestro transforms the sound experience of Bollywood
- This Week in CMU Athletics (May 15-22)
- Texas mother shot as she took her daughter to pick up a prom dress