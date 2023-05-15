Nick Saban finds jewel in Jaylen Key

BALTIMORE – The Under Armor All-America Camp Series continued its tour of the country over the weekend, hosting a one-day camp in Charm City for high school students on Sunday at Under Armor’s brand new global headquarters in Port Covington. 247Sports takes you to the event below after you’ve seen all the action.

ALFA DOG: DILIN JONESRB, OLNEY (MD) GOOD ADVICE

It was a deep and talented group of mid-skill players on Sunday. However, Jones had what we thought was the best performance of the bunch. He gave linebackers strikes during 1-on-1s as he used his elite burst and sharp cuts to create separation before reeling in touchdown pass after touchdown pass. Jones also caught our attention during testing as he hurtled through the three-cone drill and clocked what had to be one of the fastest times of the day. We also loved how he moved through positional drills as he attacked each task at full speed and bounced back and forth with ease. Jones comes from an 11th grade year in which he was named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year after crossing the 100-yard mark multiple times. He named the state of Florida, Wisconsin, Maryland and Virginia Tech when 247Sports’ Brian Dohn pushed for contenders in his recruiting.

NEXT FIVE ROOF

–Jonathan Paylor, ATH, Burlington (NC) Hugh H Cummings: Paylor was not on the camp’s original list, but it only took one route for all the media assembled to try to figure out who he was. Is he a running back or is he a wide receiver? That’s a fun debate, but we don’t really think it matters which position group he’s labeled with as he’s the ideal striker who can do a little bit of everything with his quickness and short range speed. South Carolina is the current 247Sports Crystal Ball leader for Paylor.

–Rico ShotWR, Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt, Alabama committed: Scott was one of the most consistent wide receivers on Sunday. He may not be the biggest or fastest target, but he looked like a polished route runner who can find gaps in different cover and secure the prize. Scott scored at least one touchdown during 1-on-1s and was one of the best during routes in the air. He made a verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide in April after a junior campaign in which he averaged 17.9 yards per catch.

–Thomas McCoyWR, Baltimore Mount Zion Preparation: McCoy was another pass catcher who turned in a generally solid session. He is a smooth operator who always seems to be in control. More specifically, McCoy has some size to him and is the type of wideout that could work indoors or outdoors depending on the system. As a junior, McCoy caught 52 passes for 1,115 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has received tenders from Penn State and Boston College in recent weeks. There may be more on the way.

–Elijah MooreWR, Olney (MD) Good advice: Speaking of size, Moore was an instant eye-catcher in the wide receiver line. He’s a lanky perimeter player with a hoop background who’s estimated to be six feet tall. Moore came down with a few contested catches during 1v1s and is someone who will always thrive in 50-50 situations given how he fights for positioning with his body. Top speed might be a question mark for Moore, but it’s easy to see why Power Five programs are interested.

–Ryan Howerton, OL, Laurel (MD) St. Louis (MD). Vincent Pallotti: Howerton was named MVP of the OL by the coaches working the event after a strong performance during the 1-on-1 session reserved for the big men. We let him go 4-0 from his right tackle as he used a powerful punch to scare off defenders. Howerton’s future may ultimately be on the inside, but it was an encouraging performance for the soon-to-be senior. Ohio State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia all got Howerton on campus this spring.

NEXT FIVE DEFENSE

–Jahsear WhittingtonDL, Philadelphia Imhotep Institute, Pittsburgh committed: Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers may have found another Calijah Kancey in Whittington. He — like Kancey — doesn’t have the measurable values ​​that everyone in the trenches wants, but he was a threat in the middle as he made a quick first move to make his way to the backfield and sack what the quarterback repeatedly would have been . Whittington may not fit into every schedule or line-up, but he has what it takes to impress on Saturday.

–Christopher JonesLB, Stafford (Va.) View of the mountains: We were eager to keep an eye on Jones as opinions differ on which position his ceiling could end up being the highest. Establishing himself as a full-time edge rusher in a 3-4 front probably still shouldn’t be ruled out, but Jones was excellent at coverage on Sunday as he got multiple passes and was aggressive at the catch point. That makes us think he could hold his own as an inside linebacker. Jones has arranged official visits with both Georgia and Florida.

–Byron BaldwinDB, Towson (MD) Calvert Hall, Class of 2025: Baldwin didn’t have a 247Sports player profile prior to camp, but it wasn’t long before that changed. After jumping at the MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday, he showed up with some tired legs on Sunday and was very active during 1-on-1s, grabbing a pass and breaking out four more. Baldwin, who also qualified for the state wrestling meet last winter, has early offers from James Madison, Kent State and Charlotte.

–Brandon Davis SwainDL, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High: Davis-Swain traveled all the way from The Great Lakes State to participate. So it was surprising that he did not shy away from competition. Davis-Swain flashed the ability to dent protection with his raw power. He’ll likely need another physical transformation before he’s ready to move up to the Power Five level, but the bright side of development is there. Colorado, Purdue and USC are all lined up to receive a visit from Davis-Swain this summer.

–Faheem DelaneyDB, Olney (MD) Good Counsel, Class of 2025: Not many young back-seven defenders are built like Delane, who is thick through the torso. He was fluid during backpedal practice, then came alive when 1-on-1s kicked in as he overpowered wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and at the top of their routes. We also marked Delane for a few pass breakups. Reporting more than two dozen scholarship offers, he is the type of talent that blue bloods from across the country are likely to pursue.

MORE FROM THE SIDELINE

We said it was a loaded bunch of mid-skill players and it really was. Top247 linebacker Aaron ChilesTop247 linebacker Chris Cole and 2026 Mark Dabney all qualified for a spot in the “next five” and any one of them honestly could have been named group MVP (that award went to Cole).

Chiles has the makeup of a true insider who can pop between tackles. He was at his best on Sunday when he could flow downhill to his assignment. Cole has high hips and can eat sod. He will need to add some bulk eventually, but has real three-down capabilities with his athleticism. Dabney is a name to keep for another day given his age, but one we’ll be following.

Top247 linebacker Gabriel Williams and 2025 Top247 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh were two more second level defenders who did good things.

It was hard to miss the defensive lineman Darien May during check-in. He’s on the six-foot list and that’s probably right. Mayo isn’t the most nimble or explosive person, but his stature could be worth the long-term investment, as he could end up carrying 280 pounds or more.

edge of 2025 Cortez Harris moved as well as one of the defensive linemen who participated on Sunday. He can attack the corner with some juice. Same for Rather Bate and 2025 Top247 edge Zahir Mathis. 2025 Bryce Jenkin, on the other hand, looked like the prototypical nose with two openings. He didn’t give up much, if any, ground when he got out of his stance. De’ Andre Cook was another defensive lineman who had his moments.

South Carolina has quietly put together one of the best offensive line classes in the country. Josiah Thompson and Kam Pringle are considered the two jewels for the Gamecocks, but Michael Williams has the size you want on the corner. He will need some seasoning but was one of the better tackle prospects on Sunday.

Other OL standouts include: Fletcher Westfal, Kyle Altuner, Deacon Rawls (named group MVP), 2025 Jaylen Gilchrist and 2025 Jayvon McFadden.

Samay Jones was named MVP for the QBs while Denzel Gardner one of the camp’s accuracy challenges. Michael Van Buren, who will announce a commitment on May 20, was another signal caller who threw some nice balls. Same with charlotte commit Deshawn Purdy.

2025 Christopher Spence was a young defensive back who passed the eye test with his reach. Penn State committed Kenneth Woseley is not as tall as Spence, but he moved backwards quickly. NC State commit Asad Brown and 2025 Tarik Hayer were some other secondary players that stood out.

Top247 is declining Peyton Lewis was another tough cover as he used his lane speed to get deep and shuffle defenders. Makhai White and 2025 Jeff Exinor Jr. were two bigger athletes who trained with the wide receivers and made some notable grabs.