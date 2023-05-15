Sports
No. 12 Duke men’s tennis exits NCAA tournament after third straight loss to No. 5Virginia
Entering the NCAA Super Regional, Virginia had played and defeated Duke two more times this season, most recently 4–1 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament. However, one of the hardest things to do in sports is to beat the same opponent three times, especially as the 12th-seeded Blue Devils wanted to keep their NCAA Championship hopes alive against the nation’s No. 5 seed.
Beating Duke 4-0 in the NCAA Super Regional, Virginia did just that. In a game full of surprises, including two venue changes and dizzying singles matches, Duke struggled to get any sense of momentum against the Cavaliers. With the loss, Duke’s team season is over, with only the individual NCAA tournament left for Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team and staff for all we accomplished together this year,” Duke head coach Ramsey Smith told Duke Athletics after the game. It always hurts to lose that last game but I love this group and I’ve had a blast coaching them, our future looks bright.
In doubles, the 25th ranked pair of Johns and Rodenas wrestled in first court, losing 6-3 to the talented duo of William Woodall and Inaki Montes. To make matters worse for the Blue Devils (22-7, 11-1 in the ACC), Ryan Goetz and Alexander Kiefe sealed the double on lane three for the Cavaliers (27-4, 12-0) with a 6-4 win against Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhaneni.
On court two, Andrew Zhang and Michael Heller’s match was abandoned as the two trailed Chris Rodesch and Jeffery von der Schulenburg 5-4.
When the game moved to singles, the imperfections of Virginia Tennis Facility at Boars Head Resort were highlighted. After a lightning delay ahead of the doubles, the games went in; however, courts four, five and six were declared unplayable due to poor conditions. So Connor Krug, Andrew Dale and Khan waited. Halfway through the first singles sets on courts one, two and three, all six games went back out after about an hour and a half delay.
“It was unfortunate how things unfolded today with the playing conditions, but all credit to Virginia, Smith said. They are a tough team and they beat us today.”
On court one, No. 12 Johns fell to No. 9 Rodesch 7-6, 6-4. Although Johns reached a tiebreak in the first set, he failed to maintain any momentum against his junior opponent. The loss is John’s second to Rodesch in three games this season, while the other result is a draw.
When Johns fell in a tiebreaker against Rodesch, Zhang fought Schulenburg in a tiebreaker of his own. Like Johns, however, Zhang fell in the first set, and the senior was unable to recover in the second, falling 7–6, 7–5 to extend Virginia’s lead to 3–0.
In yet another tiebreaker, this time on court six, Virginia’s Mans defeated Dahlberg Khan. Dahlberg picked up momentum from the struggling junior and shut out Khan in the second set to win the match 7–6, 6–0.
When Khan’s final shot went deep, Dahlberg’s teammates ended their games with fists in the air in celebration of advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals. Roedenas, Krug and Dales’ matches on lanes two, four and five remained unfinished against their opponents from Charlottesville, Virginia.
Duke’s impressive season came to a close on Saturday night; however, the team has a lot to look forward to in the coming years. In practice, Duke’s main contributors may all return to Ambler Tennis Stadium next year. Seniors Johns and Zhang are both eligible for the Duke program, if they choose to use it.
With a final record of 22-7, including an ACC tournament championship, this Blue Devil team will hold their heads high next year.
