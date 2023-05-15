Sports
3 Keys: Golden Knights at Oilers, Game 6 of Western 2nd round
(P1) GOLDEN KNIGHTS at (P2) OILERS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 6
Vegas leads best-of-7 series 3-2
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
EDMONTON — The Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to knock out the Edmonton Oilers with a Game 6 win at Rogers Place on Sunday and advance to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons.
They defeated the Oilers 4-3 in Game 5 at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, scoring three goals in a 1:29 run of the second period.
“You want to close it as soon as possible, that’s our mentality,” defender of Golden Knights Braden McNabb said. “We’ve given ourselves this opportunity and that’s what we intend to do.”
Neither team has managed to win two consecutive games in the series. Edmonton tied the score 2-2 with a 4-1 victory over Rogers Place in Game 4. Vegas won 5-1 in Game 3 on the road.
“I think it’s been shown that there’s not a lot of momentum that carries over from game to game,” said the Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “Every game is different and I think we’re going to play our best game of the series tonight.”
The defender of the Golden Knights Alex Pietrangelo will return after serving a one-game suspension for slashing the Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in the third period of Game 4. Keeper Adin hill will make his third playoff start instead of Laurent Brossoitwho suffered a lower body injury at 11:44 of the first period in Game 3.
[RELATED: Complete Golden Knights vs. Oilers series coverage]
Oiler’s defender Darnell nurse is back after serving an automatic one-game suspension for provoking in the last five minutes of the third game in Game 4. Stuart Skinner was the first keeper of the ice at the morning skate. The rookie was drawn for the second time in the series in Game 5 after conceding four goals on 18 shots.
“He’s bounced back before,” McDavid said. “That’s a credit to his character and we should expect the same tonight.”
The Golden Knights are 8-8 in potential series-clinching games. The Oilers are 18-19 when they are eliminated.
Here are 3 keys to Game 6:
1. Store the series
The Golden Knights would rather not return to Las Vegas for a deciding Game 7 and will try to match the Oilers’ desperation level to try and close out the series.
Vegas is 2-4 in Game 6, both wins coming when a best-of-7 series leads 3-2.
“You don’t necessarily want to go into Game 7 against Connor and Leon, they are big players,” said Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchesault said. “I think they will give their best tonight and we have to be ready. For our group it’s not about one or two men. We need 20 men here tonight and be ready to fight.”
2. Been here before
The Oilers found themselves in the same situation going into the 2022 first round against the Los Angeles Kings. They won 4-2 in Game 6 and then 2-0 in Game 7 to win the series.
“Certainly, it’s a good experience to lean on, to have the confidence that we’ve been in this situation before and managed to get by,” McDavid said. “It starts tonight and you have to win a game tonight.”
3. To win a game of equal strength
Each team has scored 17 goals in the series. The Oilers have nine on the power play, one short-handed and seven on 5-on-5. The Golden Knights have 13 on 5-on-5 and four on the power play; two in Game 5. Edmonton has a 47.4 percent (18-for-38) man advantage in the playoffs.
“We’re working on it, it’s the truth, we have to stay outside the box,” said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy. “Both teams have taken their fair share of penalties and we’re going to try to be as clean as possible while still playing hard and winning puck battles.”
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbasev — Jack Eichel –Jonathan Marchessault
Reilly Smith — William Karelsson — Nicholas Roy
Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — mark stone
William Carrier – Teddy Blueger — Keegan Biker
Alec Martinez –Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicholas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin hill
Jonathan Quick
scratched: Paul Kotter, Kaedan Korczak, Braden Pachal, Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Phil Kessel
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (lower body), Logan Thompson (not published)
Oilers projected lineup
Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Zak Hyman
Ryan Nugent Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Dirk Ryan
Nick Bjugstad — Matthias Janmark
Darnell Nurse — Cody this
Matthias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Brett ear — Vincent Desharnais
Phillip Broberg
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell
scratched: Devin kisses, Climb Kostin
Injured: Ryan Murray (back)
Status Report
Hutton will be a healthy scratch on defense with the return of Pietrangelo. … Kostin, a forward, did not attend the morning skate, which meant the Oilers could go down to 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
|
