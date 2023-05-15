SEA Games 2023: Philippine teen Vanessa Sarno breaks own record to defend SEA Games weightlifting title





Teen weightlifting sensation Vanessa Sarno added to her growing list of accolades after defending the women’s 71 kg title at the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Monday (May 15). Sarno lifted 105 kg in the snatch, breaking the Games’ record of 104 kg, a record she had previously set on her way to gold at the final edition of the SEA Games in Hanoi 2021. There was only one clean and rough lift needed to secure the gold medal (120kg) with a total lift of 225kg. from Thailand Thipwara Chontavin lifted a total of 208 kg (95 kg + 113 kg) to take silver, while Indonesia Angie’s blessing (91kg) finished in bronze medal position at 206kg (91kg + 115kg), just one kilogram ahead of Vietnam’s Thi My Le Lam (90kg + 115kg). That’s a second SEA Games gold for 19-year-old Sarno, named as the heir to a history-making compatriot Hidilyn DiazPhilippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist. A class apart from her opponents, Sarno told Olympics.com afterwards that she’s only focused on herself: “I just need to beat me.” Before competing in the SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Sarno won silver at the Asian Championships in Jinju, Republic of Korea, earning valuable points for Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. A bright future ahead, the only person to beat Sarno in the Asian Championships was that of the People’s Republic of China Liao Guifang who needed two world records for that. Sarno’s total lift was 239 kg (107 kg snatch, 132 kg clean and jerk) with Liao’s world record snatch of 120 kg, 148 kg clean and jerk, and the world’s best total lift of 268 kg.

