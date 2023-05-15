Lohbauer, Mapanao finished third at the inaugural NGI





Maricopa, Arizona. Western Carolina sophomore women’s golf Elisabeth Lohbauer and real freshmen Brie Mapanao helped the Catamounts close out a historic 2022-23 season as the duo tied for third to accelerate the WCU by scoring five as play concluded Sunday at the par-72, 6,318-yard Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in the inaugural National Golf Invitational presented by GolfWeek. Among the leaders for the past three days, after starting on Friday with a career-low draw of 68, Lohbauer fired a final round of 75 to post a 1-over par tournament score of 217. Mapanao carded a second even-par round of 72 to tie four places with her Catamount teammate on 1-over par for the event, her third-lowest score of 54 holes. Western Carolina finished the inaugural NGI in seventh place, just five strokes outside the top five with a 54-hole score of 901 (294-306-301). Lohbauer countered five bogeys with two of her team-best eight birdies on Sunday to shoot a 3-over par 75. Opening on the back nine, the Venice, Florida product played her first six holes at 1-under par after a birdie on the par-4 10th followed by five consecutive pars. Three bogeys between holes No. 16 through 18 saw her make the turn home with 2-over for the round. Lohbauer was about to finish 2-over for the day thanks to her second birdie on the par-4 eighth, but a bogey on her 54th hole left her at 75 for the day and 1-over 217 for the tournament. Mapanao was WCU’s leading winner over the last 18 holes, beating a pair of bogeys with two birdies and 16 pars for a quiet round. Both birdies came on the back nine where she opened the day and turned forward with 1-under par. Mapanao scored par on eight of her last nine holes, but a bogey on the par-4 eighth relegated her back. WCU Fifth Year Senior Madison Isaacson slipped two positions in the final standings to tie for 31st after shooting a 5-over par 77 on Sunday. Two-over par on the turn, Isaacson managed to sit on plus-2 with three holes to play before a double bogey on the par-5 seventh and a bogey on her final hole put her at 77 for the day and 230 for the round. All told, Mapanao carded par on 39 of the 54 holes of the three-day tournament, tied for second in the field, with Isaacson finishing with 38 and Lohbauer with 37. Lohbauer also ran the field in par-4 scoring to finish 3-under par (3.90). Rounding off WCU’s score, five were senior Victoria Ladd in 47 at 237 and sophomore Kaitlyn Wingnean in 48th three strokes trailing 240. Ladd made two of her three birdies on the front nine coming home on Sunday, while Wingnean recorded her best round of the tournament with 6-over par 78 and three of her seven birdies from charted the event on the final 18 holes of the season. .@CatamountWGolf places two in the top three as a freshman Brie Mapanao and sophomores Elisabeth Lohbauer tied for third place in the inaugural National Golf Invitational that concluded today at the @AkChin_SoDunes in Arizona. WCU finished seventh. #FutureIsBright #CatamountPride pic.twitter.com/Q7hzk1O60j — West Carolina Athletics (@Catamounts) May 14, 2023

Penn State cruised to the inaugural National Golf Invitational team championship by 11 strokes over Big Ten Conference counterpart Iowa, 878 to 889, as the Nittany Lions outscored the runner-up Hawkeyes Sunday by five strokes. Southern Conference foe Mercer moved into third place, just one stroke outside second place on 890. Texas State moved two places on Sunday to finish fourth on 892, while Saturday’s big winner Santa Clara dropped three positions to the fifth place out of 896. Iowa’s Shannyn Vogler overtook Penn State’s 36-hole leader Michelle Cox to score a final round 1-under par 71 to shoot 211, two strokes better than Cox on 213. WCU’s tandem of Lohbauer and Mapanao was six strokes behind the pace into a two-way tie for third place. The close of the invitation-only tournament ends the historic 2022-2023 Western Carolina women’s golf season and marks the final collegiate event for fifth-year seniors Madison Isaacson . The Catamounts won a whopping four team titles in 2022-23, marking only the program’s third postseason appearance. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Women’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountWGolf). National Golf Invitation 2023

Final | Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club 1 Penn State 288 297 293 = 878 (+14)

2 Iowa 289 302 298 = 889 (+25)

3 Mercer 293 300 297 = 890 (+26)

4 State of Texas 294 303 295 = 892 (+28)

5 Santa Clara 299 291 306 = 896 (+32)

6 UC Riverside 296 298 305 = 899 (+35)

7 West Carolina 294 306 – 301 = 901 (+37)

8 Middle Tennessee 291 309 – 302 = 902 (+38)

9 Grand Canyon 298 312 301 = 911 (+47)

10 Seattle 308 302 302 = 912 (+48) T7 West Carolina 294 306 = 600 (+24) T3 Brie Mapanao 72 73 72 = 217 (+1)

T3 Elisabeth Lohbauer 68 74 75 = 217 (+1)

T31 Madison Isaacson 75 78 77 = 230 (+14)

47 Victoria Ladd 79 81 77 = 237 (+21)

48 Kaitlyn Wingnean 80 82 78 = 240 (+24)

