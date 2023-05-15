ICC Cricket Committee scraps ‘soft signal’ by on-pitch umpires, allows runs if ball hits, blunts on free hits





The ICC has decided to abandon the controversial ‘soft signal’ of on-field umpires, often criticized by pundits for allegedly causing more confusion among TV umpires after a decision was referred to the top.

The ‘soft signal’ was used to determine the validity of catches made centimeters above the ground, which could not necessarily be confirmed with the naked eye. Under ICC rules, a “soft signal is the visual communication by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied where necessary by additional information by two-way radio) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating a Umpire Review. .” Until now, the umpire on the field would signal “out” or “not out” based on their gut feeling. And the third referee was forced to go on ‘soft signal’ as most of the footage turned out to be inconclusive. The ICC announced changes to the ‘playing conditions’ after the CEC approved the recommendations of the men’s cricket commission led by Sourav Ganguly and the women’s cricket commission. “The big change was the removal of the soft signal, where referees were no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV referee. The referees on the field will consult with the TV referee before any decisions are made,” the ICC said. Former India captain Ganguly said: “Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket commission meetings in recent years. The committee deliberated extensively on this and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and sometimes confusing, as references to catches in replays may seem inconclusive.” The other big announcement was making helmets mandatory for high-risk jobs. Mandatory use of helmets is for the following: when batsmen face fast bowlers, when wicket-keepers face the stumps, when fielders stand close to the striker in front of the wicket. “We also discussed player safety, which is very important to us,” said Ganguly. “The committee decided it was best to mandate the use of helmets in certain positions to ensure player safety.” New ‘free hit rule’ There was also a small addition to the free hit rule where all points scored from a free hit when the ball hits the stumps are now counted as points scored. This would mean that batters could now be thrown off a free hit and attempt to do so. The changes will take effect on 1 June 2023 with the Lord’s Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off match. The next World Test Championship final between India and Australia, which begins on June 7, will also follow these new terms of play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/icc-cricket-committee-scraps-soft-signal-by-on-field-umpires-allows-runs-if-ball-hits-stumps-off-free-hits-8610885/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

