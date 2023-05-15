Michigan Football: Breakout Hold on Violation

I’m going to cheat the bat and group these two sophomore wide receivers together. Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris have been linked as “the freak show” since their arrival in Ann Arbor, so they might as well stick together here.

Michigan’s top two receivers heading into the season are clear with veterans Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson. But there is a clear gap at WR3 and any of the top receivers have the potential to be the leading receiver in 2023.

Ronnie Bell’s goal share was huge last season, getting more than Johnson and Wilson combined. While Johnson and Wilson could see their roles increase, there’s also a big chance for Clemons and Morris to have breakout seasons this fall.

Michigan wanted to open the passing game last season and make deep passes during the Big Ten schedule. Execution was the problem, not playcalling. Whether it was throwing over JJ McCarthy or poor separation and falls from the receivers, Michigan struggled to get the deep ball to work before it exploded in Columbus. Andrel Anthony was the focus of that offensive attack and he is now in Oklahoma. Clemon’s big frame and speed on the outside give him the potential to be what Michigan wanted Anthony to be last season.

Tyler Morris has a lot going for him in the fight to replace Ronnie Bell, including McCarthy’s former high school teammate. Morris has all the tools to play in the slot or the Z role. He does a great job adapting to casts and making difficult catches. Aside from the smooth running of the route, Morris’s best feature is perhaps his ability to find space. Bell became JJ’s favorite target because he always found the holes in the defense when McCarthy was on the run. As you accumulate skills, Morris makes a lot of sense, not just as a Bell substitute, but as someone who could level up and become a true WR1 in this offense.