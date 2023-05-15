Sports
Fabian Marozsan Defeats Carlos Alcaraz In Rome Upset | ATP tour
Fabian Marozsan pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory on Monday at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, where he beat world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the fourth round reach in Rome.
The No. 135-seeded Hungarian qualifier is playing in his first ATP Tour main draw, but showed no sign of nerves as he beat Alcaraz with a quality display of clean blows at the clay-court ATP Masters 1000.
“It’s not easy to say something, I’m very happy,” said Marozsan. “I couldn’t imagine this. it was my dream last night. Now it’s true, I’m really, really happy with this… I’ve just been trying to do something special, maybe win a few games or a set or something, and now I just have the [World No. 2].”
What an achievement
Fabian Marozsan plays aggressively and with quality
It is rare that Alcaraz has both forehand and backhand #ShotQuality scores in the 6s #TennisInsights | @atptour | @InteBNLdItalia pic.twitter.com/zPOm0T8PcE
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) May 15, 2023
Alcaraz entered the game with a 30-2 record for the 2023 season, but was often undone by the depth of Marozsan’s groundstrokes, leaving few chances for the Spaniard to control the rallies. The Hungarian’s drop shot also matched the quality of his opponent’s throughout, taking the biggest victory of his career in an hour and 40 minutes to send shockwaves around the Foro Italico.
“Everything was perfect today,” said Marozsan. “The crowd, the weather, the track. I’m just happy doing my job.
“I think in the tiebreak it was 1/4 and I won six points in a row. It’s amazing, I don’t know what happened during the points, I just tried to hit every ball back and tried to do my best. I was trying to figure out how to win points against him in that difficult situation, and it just happened. I don’t know what to say.”
“I tried to fight to the last ball, but it wasn’t enough,” Alcaraz said at his post-match press conference. “Of course in the second set it was close. I had my chances at 6-5, 15/30. I would say I could win that set, except little things happened. Of course he deserves the win. If he plays at that level, he’s going to surprise more than one.”
23-year-old Marozsan’s reward for his stunning performance is a fourth round match against Borna Coric. The fifteenth seed Croatian previously defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6(3), 6-1.
Players outside the Top 100 beat the top 2 opponents (since 2015)
|Event & Year
|Result
|Dubai 2022
|No. 123 Vesely d Nr. 1 Djokovic
|‘s Hertogenbosch 2022
|No. 205 Van Rijthoven d Nr. 2 Medvedev
|Miami 2018
|No. 175 Kokkinakis d Nr. 1 Federer
|Indian wells 2017
|No. 129 Pospisil d No. 1 Murray
|Montréal 2017
|Good. 143 Shapovalov d nr. 2 further
|Australian Open 2017
|No. 117 Istomin d Nr. 2 Djokovic
|Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro
|No. 141 Del Potro d No. 1 Djokovic
After fending off a break point to hold serve in the opening match, it soon became clear that Marozsan’s flat-hit would at least provide a stern test for second-placed Alcaraz. The Hungarian broke in the fourth game and held on behind his throw to claim an opening set in which he hit 12 winners to Alcaraz’s four.
Despite remaining under pressure for much of the second set, Alcaraz threatened to find his way back into the match. The Spaniard saved five of the six break points he conceded to force a tiebreak in which he went on to forge a 4/1 lead. However, as he had throughout the game, Marozsan quickly rediscovered his timing behind his groundstrokes after a setback and scored six consecutive points to seal a famous win.
You May Also Like: Five Things You Should Know About Fabian Marozsan
Although Alcaraz struggled to find the level at which he already won four ATP Tour trophies in 2023, it was Marozsan’s relentless quality that proved decisive for the outcome. The two-time ATP Challenger Tour champion finished with 30 winners to Alcaraz’s 15 and triumphed in 69 percent 18/26 of the points as he came to the net.
By becoming the first player outside the top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings to beat Alcaraz since the No. 103-ranked Hugo Gaston at Paris-Bercy in 2021, Marozsan moved up 21 places to No. 114 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. After coming through qualifying, Hungarian Corentin Moutet defeated 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka in his first main draw matches in Rome.
