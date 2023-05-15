Pietrangelo calls out Oilers for premeditated hits, ‘It’s pretty obvious’





The Vegas Golden Knights won Game 5 despite playing without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo delivering a two-handed heel to Edmonton Oilers star player Leon Draisaitl near the end of Game 4. Pietrangelo served his one-game suspension following an NHL Player Safety Thursday hearing. Pietrangelo didn’t necessarily strike a contrite tone, instead indicating that his slash was in retaliation for what the Golden Knights consider premeditated hits, legal and otherwise. “It’s pretty obvious what’s going on, but at the end of the day we have work to do,” said Pietrangelo. “They have work to do and we have to close it tomorrow.” The Golden Knights can win the series by winning Game 6 at Rogers Place. They lead the series 3-2. According to Natural StatTrick.comPietrangelo has already taken 39 hits in the NHL Stanley Cup playoff run. “It’s pretty obvious what’s going on. I mean, it’s premeditated stuff, I’m pretty sure it’s coming at me,” Pietrangelo said. “But (NHL Player Safety) didn’t really seem to care at the meeting. But I get up and take it. I’m not going to lie on the ice like what’s going on, (what) we’ve seen. So I get up and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played .” Evander Kane avoided additional discipline in Game 3 when he attacked from the middle of the ice at the end of the first period to cross-check Pietrangelo. Kane was penalized on the ice, but no further. Pietrangelo could also be referring to the numerous checks the Oilers performed on Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who missed several months due to a back injury. Stone left the lineup in mid-January, but did not return until the playoffs. There have been a few obvious targeted cross-checks, including Game 4 when Edmonton scored after Kailer Yamamoto flattened Stone with a hard cross-check from behind. Stone was slow to get up and Edmonton used the number advantage during the rush for a goal. The puck drops at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday for Game 6. Video courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights:

