Sports
Stable fixation may aid the popularity of crickets in Australia beyond peak summer
Australia’s cricket season, which runs mainly from October to March but peaks in the country’s summer and school holiday period, has long been a mixed bag.
Aside from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Boxing Day Test match – which begins on December 26 – and the Sydney Cricket Ground’s New Year’s Test, the rest of the calendar changes massively each season, causing widespread confusion, especially among many casual fans who the sport tends to breed. .
It’s become something of an annual pastime of debate over what the ideal Australian cricket season should look like, with administrators seemingly still searching for answers. Not even the aforementioned SCG test is considered sacrosanct, as inclement weather has hit six of the last seven games hard.
We think historic matches carry a lot of weight because it drives that continued attendance and continued support, but we haven’t locked in any venue for years to come, said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s chief of operations.
The debate arose when Australia’s 2023-24 home international fixtures were confirmed and there were several changes. Brisbane, traditionally the first Test match of the season, has been usurped by Perth for the second consecutive year with the Gabba to host a day-night Test between Australia and the West Indies at the end of January.
The pristine Adelaide Oval, which reinvented its December Test match as a pink ball match, will host the West Indies in mid-January before returning to its favored timeslot in the 2024-25 season.
The mid-December match is highly coveted – the most sought after except for Boxing Day and New Year, which still seem locked down in Australia’s biggest cities for now – and signals the start of school holidays, warmer weather and when cricket begins to take center stage .
But Perth, Western Australia’s isolated capital, also wants the mid-December test match. “We firmly believe that it is ideal for us to hold the Test match before Christmas,” WA Cricket Chief Christina Matthews recently told me. “Given the route (to Perth) from England and other places… and then to the East Coast for Boxing Day and New Year (Tests), it’s practical.
“Then people will understand that ‘okay, this is when your test is … sometime in December before Boxing Day’.”
Matthews’ wish was granted with the 60,000 seat Optus Stadium to host Australia and Pakistan in the first Test match between the sides in Perth since 2004. But Perth’s future beyond next season remains uncertain in what is a continuation of this haphazard line-up .
Complicating matters further is the Big Bash League – Australia’s T20 franchise league – being squeezed into an already tight calendar. Last summer, the BBL experienced a rejuvenation after Australia’s best players were able to play at the end of the season because they had no international commitments.
It led to wider public interest and increased competition. In other words, a clear window for the BBL after the SCG Test seems ideal, but is not possible next season due to a clash with the West Indies Test Tour in January.
While other countries, namely the lucrative Indian Premier League that essentially takes up the months of April and May, have exclusive windows for their money-guzzling leagues, Australia still has the squeaky Test format on a pedestal.
For the time being, whether commendable or simply postponing the inevitable, Test cricket seems to take precedence over the BBL. For example, the BBL will be shortened by 16 matches in 2024-2025 – ironic given the resurgence late last summer and with T20 franchise leagues sprouting up globally, sparking fears for the future of Test cricket.
Unlike the UK, where cricket is rarely at the forefront, the sport is in good shape in Australia, as underlined by the recent billion-dollar media rights deal. But this summertime pastime feels like it won’t really break through until December and January, as the Australian rules football codes and rugby league increasingly encroach on the realm of cricket.
It is felt that a stable line-up could only increase the popularity of cricket after the peak summer period.
