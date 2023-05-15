UAA honors five men’s tennis All-Association team





WALTHAM, Massachusetts — The Brandeis University men’s tennis team had five members who were recognized by the University Athletics Association with All-UAA honors last week. First year Tommy Harrison by London, Englandwas a first-team selection at #2 singles, while Harrison and junior partner Dylan Walters by Baltimore, Maryland, were second-team honorees at #1 doubles. Three judges received an honorable mention: freshmen Alex Merson by Palisades Park, New Jersey, at number 4 singles; senior Hunter Levine by Weston, Florida, in #2 doubles and #6 singles; and senior Simon Kappila by Chesterfield, Missouriat #2 doubles. Harrison finished this season 15-10 overall in singles, 10-8 in doubles. He was 9-8 at #2 with one win at #3. Harrison’s nine wins at #2 was the most of any UAA player against Division III opponents. Four of Harrison’s 10 wins in two matches have come in three sets. He also took the decisive win in the judges’ 5-1 victory over Carnegie Mellon in the UAA Tournament, helping Brandeis to a fifth-place finish. As a team, Harrison and Walters were ranked eighth in the Northeast Region in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s final regular season rankings. They went 13-7 this season, the team’s second-best record, while their 11 wins against Division III opponents tied the most in the UAA. Harrison and Walters went 2-1 at the UAA Tournament, which included an 8-5 victory over the top-ranked team in the Atlantic South region of Emory in the opening round, the judges’ lone point against the Eagles. Merson tied for second among UAA players with eight wins against Division III opponents at #4. He was 12-5 overall in doubles last season, topping the judges. In addition to his 9-5 record at #4, he also went 3-0 in three games at #3. Levin was 8-3 in doubles last season, including a perfect 6-0 in #6 singles. He was 0-1 at #4 and 2-2 at #5. Cooperate with Store at #2 doubles, the pair posted a 19–8 record for most wins by any UAA doubles team against Division III opponents. They were a team-best 14-6 in doubles, including 12-5 against Division III opponents. The pair won their last two matches at the UAA tournament as the judges placed fifth. As a team, in their first year under head coach Christopher SchultzBrandeis men’s tennis team finished with a 13-7 record, ranked 28e in Division III in the most recent ITA National Rankings and eighth in the Northeast Region. The judges allow all but two starters to return for the 2023-24 season. For more information on Brandeis men’s tennis, visit our website at www.brandeisjudges.com/sports/mten. For more information about Brandeis Athletics, visit our website at www.brandeisjudges.com, or follow us on social media, @BrandeisJudges on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

