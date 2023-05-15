SEA Games 2023: Zhou Jingyi impresses despite loss in women’s singles table tennis q-final

PHNOM PENH Against defending Thai champion Orawan Paranang, Singaporean table tennis player Zhou Jingyi saved four match points to make the decider 10-10, but was unable to save a fifth in her women’s singles quarterfinal at the SEA Games on Monday.

She cried in disappointment afterwards, but after receiving a standing ovation from the Singaporean contingent at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Table Tennis Hall, the 18-year-old got a smile in the media mixed zone as her team manager adjusted her hair.

She had every reason to be pleased with her effort after taking her opponent into the distance, winning some scintillating rallies with shots down the line and into the corners before losing 4-3 (5-11, 11- 5, 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10).

She said, “After saving four match points, I felt it was a shame to lose, because I wasn’t aggressive enough in deuce and gave her the chance to win the point.”

But overall this is one of the best games I’ve played. I managed to execute my game plan and play to my strengths. I was nervous when I was 3-2 up, although I tried not to think about the scores. We were both tense towards the end and maybe her experience helped.

As Zhou’s SEA Games campaign has come to an end, Zeng Jian marched through to the semifinals after beating the Philippines Kheith Rhynne Cruz 4-1 (11-7, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10 ) in the other last eight draws.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old gets a chance for revenge in the semi-final against Orawan, who also defeated Zeng 4-3 in the last four in Hanoi in 2022.

She said: There were some regrets because I could have played better in the women’s team and mixed doubles. But I retrained my focus for singles and managed to beat a resolute opponent.

I don’t have a good track record against Orawan, but I’ll do my best to beat her.

The other semifinal will be between Suthasini Sawettabut, the 2015 women’s singles champion of Thailand, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh.

It was also a mixed bag for Singapore in the men’s singles quarter-finals as Clarence Chew saved five match points but lost 4-2 (13-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11- 8). ) to Leong Chee Feng from Malaysia.

Chew, a 2022 men’s singles bronze medalist, plays with a heavily taped left arm. He said it’s an old injury. I tried to stick to the game plan, but made a lot of mistakes against an opponent who managed to change things up and be more aggressive. He was the better player today.

Teammate Izaac Quek kept Singapore’s hopes alive to regain the men’s singles gold as he came from behind again to beat Malaysia’s Wong Qi Shen for the third time at these Games to set up a semi-final against Leong.

The 16-year-old SEA Games debutant said: Earlier in the game I was a bit tense and my mind was not clear. Maybe I was overtaken by the lively atmosphere and cheering, but I was playing at his pace rather than my own game.

The turning point came when I was down 2-1, down 7-6 in the fourth game and my coach Zhang Zhen called a timeout to calm me down. I started to win some good points and long rallies to win the match.

In the other semifinal of the men’s singles, the Vietnamese defending champion Nguyen Duc Tuan will face his compatriot Nguyen Anh Tu.