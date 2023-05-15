Baseball ends non-conference in Western Illinois

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE



Eastern Illinois (29-18, 10-11OVC) in Western Illinois (12-36, 8-13 top)

Macomb, Ill. | Alfred D. Boyer Stadium

Tuesday, May 16 at 3:00 PM CT |Statistics

OF THE STUD:Eastern Illinois baseball will wrap up their non-conference schedule on Tuesday as they will travel to Western Illinois for their final meeting before WIU enters the Ohio Valley Conference.

Earlier this season, EIU defeated the Leathernecks 14-0 at Coaches Stadium. It was one of seven shutouts for Eastern Illinois. The Panthers are third in NCAA shutouts this season and now have the most since the 1985 season.

Eastern currently ranks fifth overall with a 10-11 record in the OVC. The Panthers have the second-best winning percentage in the OVC conference with a .517 despite their conference losing record.

At the start of the season, Eastern Illinois was selected to finish third in the OVC standings. Southeast Missouri State was named the favorite to win by receiving 16 votes for first place and are the defending champions from last year. Morehead State finished second with two votes to first place.

ROAD RIDERS:To start the 2023 campaign, Eastern Illinois baseball had played 20 games. EIU is currently 22-14 on the road, including a win over No. 3 Arkansas earlier this season by a score of 12-3.

In the NCAA, the Panthers are tied for first in the nation with 22 road wins. Last season, EIU finished second in the nation with 24 road wins, just two behind the Huskies of Connecticut.

NOTES FOR FAST HITTER:Eastern Illinois went 3-0 against Lindenwood last weekend as they played a three-game series in St. Charles, Mo. The series was originally set to be set in Charleston, Illinois, but was moved due to weather.

Ryan Ignoffo continued his All-OVC caliber season after hitting six hits over the weekend, including two doubles and two home runs. He led the team in hits as he also drove in, scoring six runs each.

During the season, Ignoffois batted .337, leading the team (min. 100 at bats). He currently ranks 10th in the OVC in batting average, fourth in runs scored (55), sixth in slugging percentage (.636), ninth in hits (63), second in RBI (52), fifth in home runs (! 4) and second in stolen bases (25).

Nick Laxner is the expected starter for their midweek game against Western Illinois. He is currently 3-1 on the season with a 3.83 ERA. He pitched a total of 42.1 innings and gave up 46 hits and 19 runs.

He’s been apart of two shutout wins this season. In his final appearance against Tennessee Tech, Laxner threw in 3.1 innings and gave up three runs on six hits as he picked up his third win of the season in a 12–4 win.

CATEGORY LEADERS

hits: Ryan Ignoffo (63), Lincoln Riley (54), Nicholas Rucker (44)

RBI: Ignoffo (52), Kolten Poorman (35), Riley (31)

Batting average (min. 100 at bats): Ignoffo (.337), Grant Lashure (.325), Poor Man (.303)

Runs: Ignoffo (55), Riley (43), Rucker (30)

strikeouts: Tyler Conklin (54), Ky Matthews-Hampton (43), Ignoffo (41)

ERA (min. 20 IP): Zane Robbins (1.61), Jackson Nichols (1.82), Nick Laxner (3.83)



SERIES HISTORY:The Panthers are currently winning the all-time series against the Leathernecks of Western Illinois 83-52-1. Eastern Illinois picked up their 83rd win against WIU earlier in the season in a 14-0 win.

It was announced earlier this week that the Leathernecks will join the OVC next season, after spending the last few years in the Summit League.

ON DECK:Eastern Illinois close out their 2023 regular season in Cape Girardeau, Mo., as they take on Southeast Missouri on the final weekend of conference play prior to the OVC Tournament. This week’s games start on Thursday and end on Saturday.