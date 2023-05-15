Sports
Baseball ends non-conference in Western Illinois
Eastern Illinois (29-18, 10-11OVC) in Western Illinois (12-36, 8-13 top)
Macomb, Ill. | Alfred D. Boyer Stadium
Tuesday, May 16 at 3:00 PM CT |Statistics
OF THE STUD:Eastern Illinois baseball will wrap up their non-conference schedule on Tuesday as they will travel to Western Illinois for their final meeting before WIU enters the Ohio Valley Conference.
Earlier this season, EIU defeated the Leathernecks 14-0 at Coaches Stadium. It was one of seven shutouts for Eastern Illinois. The Panthers are third in NCAA shutouts this season and now have the most since the 1985 season.
Eastern currently ranks fifth overall with a 10-11 record in the OVC. The Panthers have the second-best winning percentage in the OVC conference with a .517 despite their conference losing record.
At the start of the season, Eastern Illinois was selected to finish third in the OVC standings. Southeast Missouri State was named the favorite to win by receiving 16 votes for first place and are the defending champions from last year. Morehead State finished second with two votes to first place.
ROAD RIDERS:To start the 2023 campaign, Eastern Illinois baseball had played 20 games. EIU is currently 22-14 on the road, including a win over No. 3 Arkansas earlier this season by a score of 12-3.
In the NCAA, the Panthers are tied for first in the nation with 22 road wins. Last season, EIU finished second in the nation with 24 road wins, just two behind the Huskies of Connecticut.
NOTES FOR FAST HITTER:Eastern Illinois went 3-0 against Lindenwood last weekend as they played a three-game series in St. Charles, Mo. The series was originally set to be set in Charleston, Illinois, but was moved due to weather.
Ryan Ignoffo continued his All-OVC caliber season after hitting six hits over the weekend, including two doubles and two home runs. He led the team in hits as he also drove in, scoring six runs each.
During the season, Ignoffois batted .337, leading the team (min. 100 at bats). He currently ranks 10th in the OVC in batting average, fourth in runs scored (55), sixth in slugging percentage (.636), ninth in hits (63), second in RBI (52), fifth in home runs (! 4) and second in stolen bases (25).
Nick Laxner is the expected starter for their midweek game against Western Illinois. He is currently 3-1 on the season with a 3.83 ERA. He pitched a total of 42.1 innings and gave up 46 hits and 19 runs.
He’s been apart of two shutout wins this season. In his final appearance against Tennessee Tech, Laxner threw in 3.1 innings and gave up three runs on six hits as he picked up his third win of the season in a 12–4 win.
CATEGORY LEADERS
hits:Ryan Ignoffo(63),Lincoln Riley(54),Nicholas Rucker(44)
RBI: Ignoffo (52),Kolten Poorman(35), Riley (31)
Batting average (min. 100 at bats): Ignoffo (.337), Grant Lashure(.325), Poor Man (.303)
Runs: Ignoffo (55), Riley (43), Rucker (30)
strikeouts:Tyler Conklin(54),Ky Matthews-Hampton(43), Ignoffo (41)
ERA (min. 20 IP): Zane Robbins (1.61), Jackson Nichols (1.82), Nick Laxner (3.83)
SERIES HISTORY:The Panthers are currently winning the all-time series against the Leathernecks of Western Illinois 83-52-1. Eastern Illinois picked up their 83rd win against WIU earlier in the season in a 14-0 win.
It was announced earlier this week that the Leathernecks will join the OVC next season, after spending the last few years in the Summit League.
ON DECK:Eastern Illinois close out their 2023 regular season in Cape Girardeau, Mo., as they take on Southeast Missouri on the final weekend of conference play prior to the OVC Tournament. This week’s games start on Thursday and end on Saturday.
HEAD COACH:Jason Andersenbegins his eighth season as head baseball coach of Eastern Illinois. Anderson got his first win as Eastern Illinois head coach on March 5, 2016 against No. 12 Arkansas with a final score of 10-8 (10 innings). He would finish with a 15-39 record in his first season. He would improve every season for the next three years after posting 21, 23 and 26 wins before posting an 8-6 record during the 2020 COVID-19 season. After that season, Anderson coached Trey Sweeney who finished 20th in 2021 overall was drafted by the New York Yankees. Sweeney was the third highest drafted Panther of all time. In 2022, Anderson would record his most wins in a season after going 33-20 to secure the number four seed in the OVC tournament in Lexington, Kentucky. It was the most wins by an EIU team since 2001. Of that team, Anderson coached two first-team All-OVC players (Ryan IgnoffoAndHayden birdsong) and the OVC Freshman of the Year (Chris Worchester). He graduated from the University of Illinois in 2012 after playing baseball there from 1998 to 2000. He was the Pitcher of the Year in the Big Ten during the 2000 season and was drafted in the 10th round by the New York Yankees. After his eight-year playing career in the MLB, he retired as a coach at Danville Community College and the University of Illinois before coming to Eastern Illinois. He is assisted byDirk Francis,Forest Arnold,Mike PuglieseAndColton Hann.
|
Sources
2/ https://eiupanthers.com/news/2023/5/15/baseball-finishes-non-conference-at-western-illinois.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dave McMurray’s ‘Grateful Deadication’ at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – Macomb Daily
- Baseball ends non-conference in Western Illinois
- Bleu de Chanel unveils new campaign with Timothée Chalamet
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of updates on US buyers
- New Refreshing Lime Color Samsung Galaxy S23 Launches With Mega Offer – Samsung Newsroom India
- New clusters in vaccinated people – NBC New York
- ‘Imran Khan should have been hanged in public,’ says Pakistan’s Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan
- Xi holds talks with Eritrean president – Xinhua
- A New York cartoon denounces Donald Trump and his golf buddies
- President Jokowi invites the planting of mangroves to protect nature
- Stock traders on hold amid debt ceiling debate: Markets recap
- You’ve Never Seen Kate Middleton With Old Hollywood Waves Like These See Photos