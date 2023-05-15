Pakistan’s cricket chief Najam Sethi threatens boycott of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup





PCB chief Najam Sethi threatens to boycott the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India if they lose the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup. In Cricket, India vs Pakistan is a big business deal. Fans are waiting for multiple matches between India and Pakistan in September and October. Now a new statement from the PCB chief is causing some disappointment among cricket fans. PCB chief Najam Sethi has said Pakistan will boycott the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India if they miss an opportunity to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Pakistan was selected to host the Asia Cup 2023. There is a fight between BCCI and PCB over participation and cricket in Pakistan. India has ruled out their participation until the tournament is not moved from Pakistan due to security concerns. Struggle between BCCI and PCB The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled for September this year. PCB has offered India to play their games in the UAE as a hybrid model, but it was not accepted. The battle has been going on for a long time and statements from parties have only made cricket suffer. According to the reports, the BCCI has made its position very clear by stating that the Asia Cup should take place in a neutral venue. Pakistan Cricket Council Chief Najam Sethi said: They want all matches in a neutral venue, so the BCCI needs to make a good, rational decision so that we don’t have any problems in the future.. Nazam Sethi threatens to boycott the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India A big team boycotting a big tournament will hurt both the business and the game of cricket in the longer run. So far, there have been no cases where a country playing a test has boycotted a major event like the World Cup. Najam Sethi further added, India should not look at a situation where we end up boycotting the Asia Cup and also the World Cup, and then India ends up boycotting the Champions Trophy. That will be a huge mess in the future. In recent times, many teams have toured Pakistan for a bilateral series and also hosted the Pakistan Super League. NZ, Australia and England played bilateral series last year. Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW Another report suggests: Amid the speculation of the Asia Cup’s departure from Pakistan and the UAE as a possible host, SLC and BCB came out against the move. PCB gave an option to host India’s game in UAE. The PCB chief also accused the BCCI of being stubborn about the whole situation. If India or Pakistan miss major events or a multinational event like the Asia Cup is postponed or suspended, only Cricket will suffer from this power struggle. Follow Khel Now Cricket for more updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and join our community Telegram.

