Sports
Jolan Gilley graduates with highest GPA of team
Graduating from university is a monumental achievement.
It’s a nod to the dedication to your studies, the late nights spent in the library, and sometimes the sacrifice of fun to ensure your success in class.
Florida A&M football defensive lineman Joan Gille has achieved his goal of earning his Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Sciences on Friday, May 5.
Gilley, from Tallahassee, completed his degree with a 3.39 grade point average (GPA), the highest among the Rattlers’ graduating seniors.
“Graduation felt like a long time and it felt good to have my family there because that’s my support system,” Gilley, 22, said of the beginning. “People always say it seems like it’s a long way off, but when you look back you think, ‘It’s been a really long time.’
“Sports and school are the same thing. You wake up, go to practice, show up on time for meetings, and it’s the same for the class by turning in your assignments before deadlines.
“What really matters are those numbers because there’s an end coming and you have to be ready for it.”
Gilley was one of 11 FAMU footballs to graduate in Spring 2023.
In total, FAMU Athletics had 47 student-athletes take part in the graduation ceremony last week.
I am extremely proud of Jolan Gilley as he has the highest team score among our graduating students,” said FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons. doing great things.”
MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE
Coming to Bragg:Who are FAMU football’s best signings (so far) during the spring recruitment period?
Hometown Heroes:Tallahassee products honored to represent the city through FAMU baseball
Make the rings bigger!FAMU women’s tennis claims the SWAC Championship, its first title since 1997
Coming to FAMU was more important than football to Jolan Gilley of Tallahassee
Gilley committed and signed to play football for FAMU in 2019 from Florida High School.
While football was important, it was also essential that he get his degree from the top-ranked public Historically Black College of University (HBCU), as reported by the US News and World Report.
“I committed to Coach Simmons because I felt like he was a good coach,” said Gilley. “But I also knew that FAMU was a good school and a degree from there means a lot because it is one of the best universities in the country. I wanted to work hard to get that degree from FAMU while going to university for free.
“I always look at the bigger picture, so I wanted to be ready after college.”
Gilley did not go into his student days alone.
And he did not complete them alone.
Gilley’s two-time teammate and classmate at Florida High and FAMU, defensive back Javan Morgan also graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a minor in Business.
“It was special to be next to him on the journey,” said Gilley. “We’ve been through everything together since about sixth grade. Watching him develop and become a better version of himself felt like we were in this thing together.”
A FAMU degree lower, still more to go for Jolan Gilley as he built more connections
Gilley made the most of his time in high school.
Apart from being known for his football, he is also a member of Collegiate 100 from FAMU an on-campus organization that serves the community through service and mentorship for young, black men.
“It’s like having two sets of brothers,” Gilley said. “I have my Collegiate 100 brothers and my football brothers. They all help with different things and hold you to higher standards.
“It’s all about accountability.”
The next step for Gilley is to pursue his Master of Public Health. After that, he plans to attend physiotherapy school, hoping to one day own his own clinic.
He aspires to complete all of his degrees and certifications from the same university that formed him from the day he stepped onto campus.
“I’m FAMU through and through,” Gilley said. “I want to travel and I’ve been thinking about working or having my own clinic so I can be a business owner and employ people.”
It’s been a good four years in the Highest of Seven Hills for Gilley.
What he will cherish most are the lifelong bonds he built there.
“It’s so many memories. I can’t pinpoint one,” Gilley said. “I enjoyed being in the locker room with my teammates who were grinding, practicing and battling with those guys.
“Most of the memories are made with them and I thank my coaches and teammates.”
FAMU Football Spring 2023 Graduates
Traquan Butler, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health Science
Khalif Copeland, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Cameron Covin, Bachelor of Science, Sociology
Nicholas Dixon, Bachelor of Science, Health, Leisure and Fitness Studies
Jolan Gilley, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health Science Prephysiotherapy
Donald Hall, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health Science
Le’John Howard, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Isaiah Land, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Javan Morgan, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Minor Business Administration
Kamari Stephens, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Law
Kamari Young, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology
Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @3peatgee.
Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/famu/2023/05/14/famu-football-jolan-gilley-swac-graduate-hbcu-highest-gpa-florida-a-m-rattlers-degree-health-science/70181864007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jolan Gilley graduates with highest GPA of team
- Olivia Wilde mocks herself for wearing a ‘bridal gown to a wedding’
- As AI-generated fakes surge, Google plans to fight back
- Oldham News | Home news | Saddleworth Rotary Supports Türkiye/Syria Earthquake Victims
- Imran Khan’s bail sparks protests from Pakistan’s ruling coalition : Peoples Dispatch
- When President Joko Widodo enters the muddy water, cheer on all parties at Taham Mangrove
- How an actor won two Oscars for a performance
- Pakistan’s cricket chief Najam Sethi threatens boycott of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup
- zara: sales of Zara in India, the world’s largest fashion brand, increased by 40% in FY23
- Vice Media Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
- Estonia Drone Sandbox ANRA U-Space
- Experts Outline Strategies to Increase Equity in Chronic Kidney Disease