Jolan Gilley graduates with highest GPA of team

Graduating from university is a monumental achievement.

It’s a nod to the dedication to your studies, the late nights spent in the library, and sometimes the sacrifice of fun to ensure your success in class.

Florida A&M football defensive lineman Joan Gille has achieved his goal of earning his Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Sciences on Friday, May 5.

Gilley, from Tallahassee, completed his degree with a 3.39 grade point average (GPA), the highest among the Rattlers’ graduating seniors.

“Graduation felt like a long time and it felt good to have my family there because that’s my support system,” Gilley, 22, said of the beginning. “People always say it seems like it’s a long way off, but when you look back you think, ‘It’s been a really long time.’

“Sports and school are the same thing. You wake up, go to practice, show up on time for meetings, and it’s the same for the class by turning in your assignments before deadlines.

“What really matters are those numbers because there’s an end coming and you have to be ready for it.”

Gilley was one of 11 FAMU footballs to graduate in Spring 2023.

In total, FAMU Athletics had 47 student-athletes take part in the graduation ceremony last week.

I am extremely proud of Jolan Gilley as he has the highest team score among our graduating students,” said FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons. doing great things.”

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

Coming to Bragg:Who are FAMU football’s best signings (so far) during the spring recruitment period?

Hometown Heroes:Tallahassee products honored to represent the city through FAMU baseball

Make the rings bigger!FAMU women’s tennis claims the SWAC Championship, its first title since 1997

Coming to FAMU was more important than football to Jolan Gilley of Tallahassee

Gilley committed and signed to play football for FAMU in 2019 from Florida High School.

While football was important, it was also essential that he get his degree from the top-ranked public Historically Black College of University (HBCU), as reported by the US News and World Report.

“I committed to Coach Simmons because I felt like he was a good coach,” said Gilley. “But I also knew that FAMU was a good school and a degree from there means a lot because it is one of the best universities in the country. I wanted to work hard to get that degree from FAMU while going to university for free.

“I always look at the bigger picture, so I wanted to be ready after college.”

Gilley did not go into his student days alone.

And he did not complete them alone.

Gilley’s two-time teammate and classmate at Florida High and FAMU, defensive back Javan Morgan also graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a minor in Business.

“It was special to be next to him on the journey,” said Gilley. “We’ve been through everything together since about sixth grade. Watching him develop and become a better version of himself felt like we were in this thing together.”

A FAMU degree lower, still more to go for Jolan Gilley as he built more connections

Gilley made the most of his time in high school.

Apart from being known for his football, he is also a member of Collegiate 100 from FAMU an on-campus organization that serves the community through service and mentorship for young, black men.

“It’s like having two sets of brothers,” Gilley said. “I have my Collegiate 100 brothers and my football brothers. They all help with different things and hold you to higher standards.

“It’s all about accountability.”

The next step for Gilley is to pursue his Master of Public Health. After that, he plans to attend physiotherapy school, hoping to one day own his own clinic.

He aspires to complete all of his degrees and certifications from the same university that formed him from the day he stepped onto campus.

“I’m FAMU through and through,” Gilley said. “I want to travel and I’ve been thinking about working or having my own clinic so I can be a business owner and employ people.”

It’s been a good four years in the Highest of Seven Hills for Gilley.

What he will cherish most are the lifelong bonds he built there.

“It’s so many memories. I can’t pinpoint one,” Gilley said. “I enjoyed being in the locker room with my teammates who were grinding, practicing and battling with those guys.

“Most of the memories are made with them and I thank my coaches and teammates.”

FAMU Football Spring 2023 Graduates

Traquan Butler, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health Science

Khalif Copeland, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Cameron Covin, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

Nicholas Dixon, Bachelor of Science, Health, Leisure and Fitness Studies

Jolan Gilley, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health Science Prephysiotherapy

Donald Hall, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health Science

Le’John Howard, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Isaiah Land, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Javan Morgan, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Minor Business Administration

Kamari Stephens, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Law

Kamari Young, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)