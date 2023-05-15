Tribeca Burger | Tennis court times for sale on Craigslist





Neighbors have long complained that the Washington Market Park tennis court application form has been corrupted by people cheating the court for their own financial gain. And now there is proof. There are currently two listings on Craigslist that offer – for a fee – a lawsuit. I replied to one, and someone named Howard said it would cost $25 to arrange a time for me. No one replied to my request the other list. From Howard: “The court is in high demand, so give me the times you prefer and I’ll try to get one of those slots. I will then send you a photo with your name on it for confirmation. The fee is $25, which can be done through Venmo. Regards.” This is simply unlawful sale on Parks Department property, which is specifically stated in the DPR regulations and subject to a civil penalty. It’s also just shit. Here’s the text: No one in or on any property within the jurisdiction of the Department may sell, offer for sale, rent, lease or hire anything, including without limitation any goods, services or entertainment, or offer or offer services, items or entertainment in exchange for a donation (hereinafter sale), except under and within the terms of a license, or unless otherwise provided by law. For decades, players have complained about this sort of thing, as well as the use of the court by pros who teach (the Parks Department does not issue permits for tennis lessons at this location). The application form is supposed to be posted at 7:00 AM, but players have routinely said for years that the form is often filled at 6:30 AM. Park staff are supposed to check applications, but it’s a brutal job given the rights of the pros who use the course. A local pro routinely charges for the service to sign up players – I’ve even seen him walk around with the sign up form under his arm. He’s even offered lessons as part of the PS 234 fundraising auction. Plus, the magazine often goes missing during the day, so no one can check for open slots. Some players contacted me this winter saying that the off-season first come, first served policy mitigated these issues. (There were still pros playing on the field and teaching, but they had to wait with everyone else.) They hoped the policy could continue. But it was back to the sign-up form when the season started on April 1. “It’s really gotten out of hand,” one player wrote. “All these pros are making good money at the expense of the city and other players who want to use this PUBLIC field.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribecacitizen.com/2023/05/15/tennis-court-times-for-sale-on-craigslist/comment-page-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos