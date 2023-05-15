Wild is stuck with few options to free up Cap Space – Minnesota Wild

For a brilliant year, it looked like the Minnesota Wild could escape the mushy middle. In the 2021-2022 season, the Wild let Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fialato go with a solid underdog backing a cast of forwards and solid defense. Kaprizov and Fiala led their team to a 113-point season. It wasn’t enough to get past the first round, but Minnesota’s point total was fifth in the NHL that year.

However, reality hit a year later. The Wild traded Fiala and they were unable to replace him internally, sinking Minnesota back to the mushy middle of the NHL. Not good enough to enter, but not bad enough to enter the lottery.

Even worse, it’s hard to see how they come out next season. Or rather, the only way out is down. But when Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin anchor a team, your floor can only be so low. Especially if the Wild brings back Filip Gustavsson, who is a solid goaltender, even if he doesn’t put up another .930 save percentage.

The worst penalties for the Zach Parise/Ryan Suter acquisition have arrived, with a nearly $15 million dead cap anchoring front office options. Would Minnesota want to bring in a tall, physical defenseman on the left like Carson Soucy? You could see it except Evolving hockey projects its next deal within three years and a cap of $2.59 million. That’s way too much!

Perhaps the Wild could bet that Sean Monahan can stay healthy this season after putting up 17 points in 25 games for Montreal. What?! With a projection of $2.14 million on a one-year deal?! Do you think Bill Guerin works at the Cap Space Factory?

No, Minnesota isn’t shopping the bargain bin this off-season. They’re going all out this summer, mushroom hunting and dumpster diving. Get ready to see the Wild warmly welcome the likes of 36-year-old Justin Braun (one year, $972,000 projection) and compatriot Erik Johnson (one year, $956,000). Perhaps a gently used 35-year-old Nick Foligno (one year, $887,000)?

That is unless Minnesota can do something, anything, to generate cap space. It would be a great idea to do that, except it’s pretty much impossible.

As it stands, Minnesota has signed 15 contracts for NHLers next season, leaving them with $8.23 million in precious caproom. The good news is that they could easily face that up to 17 players with Marco Rossi and Brock Faber almost certainly locking in to get into a roster spot.

Those two who make the roster on Entry-Level Contracts bring their cap room down to $6.45 million, but it’s basically impossible to fill two roster spots at a much cheaper rate. The league minimum next season will be $775,000, so the absolute minimum cap space the remaining six roster spots can occupy leaves them about $1.8 million in spare cap space to throw around.

That’s just not enough to bring in… well, pretty much everyone. So what can Minnesota do?

This is where it gets worse. In general, the Wild contracts fall into two categories:

1) Players with partial or full no-trade protection.

2) Players whose removal would make the roster tumble like a Jenga tower.

The Wild goes into next season with just six players earning an average annual value of over $3.5 million. Kaprizov ($9 million), Spurgeon ($7.58 million), Boldy ($7 million), Mats Zuccarello ($6 million), Brodin ($6 million), and Eriksson Ek ($5.25 million). Which one of those guys would anyone want to trade?

The more obvious candidate is Zuccarello, who is entering his 36 years of age and is in the final season of his contract. He is a movable asset, at least in theory. But in practice? Yes, that’s another story.

First of all, Zuccarello has a 10-team No-Trade clause, meaning he can pick 10 teams to block a trade for this summer. If he wants, Zuccarello can veto a trade for virtually any team that has cap space this summer. Teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes may have the space and will to add him, but Zuccarello and his agent know this.

In addition, they can read a depth chart and know which teams are not interested in a right winger. Or, hey, they choose to allow transactions to indigestible destinations. Will Guerin want to ship Zuccarello to the Colorado Avalanche, who are looking to replace Gabriel Landeskog in their top six? Or does the front office want to see him find chemistry with Connor Bedard with the Chicago Blackhawks? Probably not, right?

There are many ways Zuccarello could be strategic in this, not to mention his relationship with Kaprizov, and what the Zuccarello trade could say for the Russian star’s future in Minnesota.

As for Spurgeon, who turns 34 in November, and Brodin, who turns 30 this summer, they don’t need to be nearly as strategic. They have full No-Move clauses next summer.

They’re also two players who would be much, much harder to replace this off-season, even if the Wild could get either one to forego their NMCs. Whatever you think of Faber and Calen Addison, is one of those guys going to be Spurgeon? Probably not even if you could merge their games into one player. What about Brodine? The fact is that each of them is a much better option than any defender in the free agent market.

Also forget about trading in Kaprizov, Boldy or Eriksson Ek. If you trade one of them, you might as well trade them all and break things down to the nitty gritty.

Minnesota then boils down to moving small salaries, all for $3.5 million or less. But even that list is full of trade protection players. Marc-Andre Fleury ($3.5 million) and Alex Goligoski ($2 million) both rock a full NMC and Marcus Johansson ($2 million) has a full NTC. Freddie Gaudreau ($2.1 million) has only a 15-team NTC, but his five-year term is probably an NMC in itself for a depth player.

If you keep score at home, that’s about $15 million in cap space, $21 million for three building blocks, and $29 million for trade protection players. Add it up, and that’s $65 million of an $83.5 million salary cap that’s virtually immovable. If your team’s base level of flexibility is $18 million, that’s a tough place to be in.

So which salaries are transferable? The Wild is down to four players with over $1 million in salary and no trade protection: Marcus Foligno ($3.1 million), Jack Middleton ($2.45), Ryan Hartman ($1.7 million), and Jon Merrill ($1.2 million).

Again, which of those players can the Wild afford to lose? Foligno is probably the obvious candidate, coming off a bad year. But he’s also a deputy captain whose leadership is appreciated in the Wild locker room. Losing him also shaves off much of the physical identity that Guerin and Dean Evason are proud of.

Especially for Middleton, their rare source of blueline beef. Middleton may even be overpaid a bit for what he brings, but there’s a reason the Wild bit that bullet: they don’t have anyone else to bolster the defense corps. Without the 6’3″ Middleton, the biggest defender the Wild has… won’t be a joke, 6’1″ Brodin. Prospects like Daemon Hunt (6’0″), Ryan O’Rourke (6’0″) and Carson Lambos (6’1″) won’t help in that department either.

Hartman is next. Even stepping back from his 34-goal, 65-point season, he still ranked 75th in the NHL in cost-per-point, with Minnesota paying just $1.7 million for 37 points in 59 games. If you get rid of it, fine. But who comes in to replace that production?

And if Guerin Merrill manages to unload this off-season, congratulations…they’ve given themselves $425,000 in flexibility, balanced against minimum wages.

Even the Wild’s tradable players are in the mushy middle. They don’t make enough money for meaningful help and are too valuable to the team to give up in the first place. It will be fascinating to see if Minnesota does anything to free up the logging space needed to do more than try to keep the team they had last season. If they do anything more than that, it’s going to have to be a seismic shift for the Wild. There’s just no other way.