2023-24 SAAC Membership – Marquette University Athletics
There are currently separate national SAACs for NCAA Divisions I, II, and III. NCAA law requires all member institutions to have SAACs on their representative campuses and all member conferences to have SAACs.
SAAC 2023-2024
Board of Directors
President: Carsen Murray (women’s volleyball)
VP Communications: Molly Keiper (women’s soccer)
VP of Community Engagement: Jack Kinney (men’s lacrosse)
VP Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Siani Brown-Carr (Women’s Athletics)
VP of duty: Alexa Maletis (women’s soccer)
VP Finance: Maggie Starker (women’s soccer)
Men’s basketball
Stevie Mitchell
Cam Brown
Women’s Basketball
Kenzie Haas
Jordanian king
Rose Nkumu
Charia Smith
Cross country men
David Zeller
Alex Watros
Cross country ladies
Carol Ludington
Emily Barber
Men’s Golf
Scott Schlader
Patrick Adler
Max Lyons
Men’s lacrosse
Will promote
Jack Kinney
Billy Rojack
Jacob Nottoli
Peter Detwiler
Women’s Lacrosse
Taylor Kotchsevar
Sayla Lotysz
Josie body
Leigh Steiner
Men’s football
Jonas Moen
Danny Jones
Women football
Mickey Easter
There’s Sinclair
Maggie Starker
Alexa Maletis
Molly Keiper
Caroline Kline
Alice Boyle
Erin O’Keefe
Dr. Alberts
Abbie Ruland
Kate Downs
Josie Bida
Kate Gibson
Caroline Murphy
Women’s tennis
Laura Keizer
Andie way
Men’s athletics
Casey Carson
Sam Cascella
Women’s athletics
julia beck
Grace Skinny
Julia Wick
Women’s Volleyball
Ella Foti
Carsen Murray
Jenna Reitsma
Student advisor:
Aidan Lafferty (men’s golf)
Josie Kelderman (women’s soccer)
counselor:
Katie Simet Braunreiter
