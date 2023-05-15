Ranking of each football coach in the AAC from 1-14 heading into the 2023 season

The AAC will look radically different in 2023 as Cincinnati, Houston and UCF join the Big 12 on July 1. Those moves will be countered by the arrival of six former Conference USA members as Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice , UAB and UTSA will start with AAC this season. , adding four first-year coaches to the league.

In all, seven of the AAC’s 14 coaches are entering their first season as the league’s landscape undergoes a seismic shift. The three outgoing schools have combined to win five of the conference’s eight titles since the AAC Championship Game began in 2015.

Only Mike Bloomgren (Rice) and Willie Fritz (Tulane) have been on the job for more than four seasons, entering the 2023 season, and nine of the 14 AAC coaches are in their first or second seasons. With a lack of proven success among the coaching ranks, many new faces will try to fill that vacuum and assert themselves in the pecking order.

So who are the top coaches in the AAC heading into the new era of the league? Here’s how our team at CBS Sportscollege football writers voted ahead of the 2023 season.

2023 AAC Coaches, Ranked

1. Willie Fritz, Tulane: Fritz was given the opportunity to leave after leading Tulane to the AAC title. Instead, he stayed and led the Green Wave to a thrilling Cotton Bowl win over USC to finish a 12–2 season. Heading into his eighth season with Tulane, Fritz is the coach with the longest tenure in the conference and has followed a Green Wave program that has struggled to four bowls in the past five seasons before his arrival.2022 AAC Ranking: 5

2.Jeff Traylor, UTSA: UTSA is 23-5 in the past two seasons with consecutive Conference USA titles. After keeping Traylor, the Roadrunners are poised to remain contenders as they transition to the AAC. A native of Texas, Traylor has deep ties to the state, making him a perfect fit for this burgeoning Group of Five force.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

3. Tom Herman, FAU: Herman posted a 32-18 record in four years in Texas. In fact, for two seasons, he had a better record (17-10) than current Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian (13-12). After two years away from school coaching, Herman looks poised to regain the positive reputation he enjoyed after a 22-4 run in Houston.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

4. Rhett Lashlee, SMU: SMU was ranked 14th nationally in total offense during Lashlee’s first season as the Mustangs finished 7–6 with a loss to BYU in the New Mexico Bowl. Before landing the gig at SMU, he was an FBS offensive coordinator for ten years, including stints at Auburn and Miami. At just 39 years old, he has the potential to develop into a college football coach.2022 AAC Ranking: 9

5. Mike Houston, ECU: ECU is 13-10 (9-7 AAC) over the past two seasons under Houston. The Pirates scored an impressive three-game winning streak against Memphis, UCF and BYU last season, narrowly missing out on Cincinnati and NC State. With a national FCS championship to his name from his time with James Madison, he has the Pirates in a position to challenge for titles in the revamped league.2022 AAC Ranking: 8

6. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis: Year 4 is going to be huge for Silverfield. Although he has finished .500 or better in each of his three seasons as Memphis coach, the program has taken a step back from the days of Justin Fuente and Mike Norvell. There’s no reason why the Tigers shouldn’t be among the best teams in the revamped AAC.2022 AAC Ranking: 7

7.Kevin Wilson, tulsa: Wilson resigned from Indiana in 2016 after allegations he assaulted players. He was only 26-47 in his six-year stint with the Hoosiers, but did lead the program to back-to-back bowl appearances in his last two seasons. After a successful run as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, he returns to head coaching. The resources and facilities in Tulsa pale in comparison to those he grew accustomed to with the Buckeyes, but if Wilson still has the fire at age 61 and learned his lesson in Indiana, it could work for the Golden Hurricane. 2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

8.Alex Golesh, South Florida: Golesh served as offensive coordinator for Josh Heupel for the past three seasons, first at UCF and then at Tennessee. He also worked under Matt Campbell in Iowa State. He has seen with his own eyes how to successfully build a program. Hopefully he kept a lot of that insight as South Florida is only 4-29 the last three seasons.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

9. Mike Bloomgren, Rice: Rice earned a bowl invitation for the first time since 2014 last season, but it came despite a 5-7 record. The Owls posted a 12-25 score in the C-USA game during their first five seasons under Bloomgren, but now they’re moving into a tougher league. Rice is a tough job, so it’s hard to beat Bloomgren too much. Still, it’s hard to imagine the Owls making a lot of noise in the OC.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

10. Eric Morris, North Texas:Incarnate Word was only 1-10 in 2017 before Morris took over with his powerful attack. Under his leadership, the program enjoyed two FCS playoff appearances in four seasons. After a solid season as Washington State offensive coordinator, he returns to his native Texas to lead the Mean Green. Morris’s in-state connections and past experience make this an attractive hire.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

11. Stan Drayton, Temple: Temple’s three wins in Drayton’s first season came against the easy trio of Lafayette, UMass and South Florida. However, the Owls were within one possession against Rutgers, Navy, Houston and East Carolina. If Temple can turn some of those narrow defeats into wins then Drayton may find himself moving up the ranks next season.2022 AAC Ranking: 11

12. Biff Poggi, Charlotte:Poggi, 63, was Jim Harbaugh’s assistant head coach at Michigan for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he was a long-time high school coach who moonlighted as a hedge fund manager. This is an out-of-the-box pick for Charlotte, but the 49ers are only 29-62 in eight seasons at the FBS level and need a new approach.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

13. Brian Newberry, Navy:Newberry served as the Navy’s defensive coordinator for the past four seasons – his first FBS appearance. To bring the Midshipmen back to AAC battle, he needs to get the program out of a rut. Navy is only 11-23 in the past three seasons.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A

14. Trent Dilfer, UAB:A UAB program that has completed .500 or better for seven consecutive seasons has turned over the keys to a high school coach. Yes, Dilfer has one super bowl as a quarterback and Tennessee state championships as a coach, but this is quite a leap for someone who has never been a college assistant.2022 AAC Ranking: N/A