Iowa State tennis ready for NCAA quarterfinal challenge of No. 4 NC State





When Sofia Cabezas’ final shot over the net went unanswered by her opponent on Friday, she let out a thunderous scream and her teammates stormed the pitch in celebration. It wasn’t just another point won or another game win for the No. 12 Iowa State tennis team (21-5). That shot gave the Cyclones a 4-1 victory over UCLA in their first Super Regional appearance in school history. It clinched the team’s ticket to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships for the first time in just the program’s third NCAA Tournament appearance. “Really elated, probably one of the coolest things as a coach, when you see your team celebrating and you see the joy on eight players’ faces,” said fifth-year coach Boomer Saia. Saia and his team will continue their run on history Wednesday in Orlando, Florida, when they face No. 4 NC State, third overall in the tournament at 6:30 PM NC State. is coming off a dominant season of its own, securing a 4-0 victory over Auburn in the Super Regional last weekend. The Wolfpack has made it to the quarterfinals for three years in a row. NC State (26-4) has dropped just one run since April 23, and that came in an ACC Tournament win against the nation’s No. 1 North Carolina. The Wolfpack has three players ranked in the top-10 nationally and five in the top-30. That doesn’t deter the Cyclones, who have lost just once in their last eight games. They have also shown they can beat some of the best teams in the country. In a series of games earlier in the season, Iowa State defeated three top-10 teams in a three-week span, including then-No. 1 Texas. Two of those teams, Miami (Fla.) and Vanderbilt, previously topped NC State this season. “The first is just believing that we can (win) and we have gained a lot of confidence and played against teams that we had never beaten before,” said Saia. “I think there are a lot of examples for us that if we really get on the pitch and have the same approach that we’ve had all season, I’ve told this group that anything is possible.” Iowa State is led by No. 1 singles player Thasaporn Naklo and No. 2 singles player Ange Oby Kajuru, both of whom had victories in the Super Regional last week. Naklo also earned a spot in the field of 64 at the NCAA Women’s Singles Championship later this month. Kajuru is an alternate for that match. They also have Miska Kadleckova who set the school’s single-season record for wins this year, with 29 wins in singles and 30 in doubles. It’s a quick turnaround for the program, which had never made it to the NCAA Tournament before Saia showed up in Ames five years ago. Now the Cyclones are just three wins away from a national title. “You can achieve anything, never limit yourself,” said Saia. “When I took this job five years ago, there was a lot of negativity around it…I’m big on not putting limits on yourself and saying, let’s chase something big and do it together.”

