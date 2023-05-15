Golden Knights Snap analysis: How to silence McDavid, how VGK won the series

The Vegas Golden Knights did what no other team could this season. They mostly stayed out of the box in Game 6 and, more importantly, stayed between McDavid and the net for the final 57 minutes. The Golden Knights also got to grips with Leon Draisaitl, who scored at a record pace in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ultimately, the depth of the Golden Knights swung the pendulum in the second period as they conceded four goals from the original Misfits in a convincing 5-2 victory at Rogers Place.

Edmonton scored two goals in the opening three minutes of the game, but failed to score again. The silence of the Edmonton crowd during the third period said all you needed to know.

The win means the Golden Knights get their third crack in the Clarence Campbell Bowl (and fourth “semi-final” appearance, including the 2020 Stanley Cup tournament in the bubble). The Golden Knights won the Conference in their first season, but have not returned to the Stanley Cup Final since.

The runway is cleared. They are better than the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars, who are playing a Game 7 on Monday. The winner faces the Golden Knights.

4 reasons why Golden Knights went ahead and won game 6:

4. Adin Hill.

The 6-foot-6 netminder, who was bought for just a fourth round last August and was just one of the horses on the Golden Knights’ target carousel this season, played not only as a great keeper, but also as a great … time keeper. He made the saves he needed to score a few goals.

Hill stopped 39 of 41, including a flashy blocker save on Mattias Ekholm midway through the third period. If Ekholm scores, the Oilers would get a shot of adrenaline and the Rogers Place crowd would have gone berserk. Instead, the VGK kept everyone quiet and Edmonton remained under pressure.

The truth, many claimed at the start of the series, was that starting goalkeeper Laurent Brossoit was getting hotter, especially in the second round. Hill taking the fold after Brossoit’s Game 4 injury was a blessing in disguise (which VHN stated at the time. Hey, sometimes we get it right).

3. Edmonton No more oil and gas

The Oilers relied heavily on two players. Draisaitl had record pace but clearly had no gas in the tank as the series dragged on. The Golden Knights pressured him, crushing him in all three zones and forcing him to play defensively. After helping Connor McDavid carry the team, the pair were toasted at Game 6.

That’s a win for the depth of the Golden Knights. Tough to play against, they made the NHL’s reigning Batman and Robin play 200 feet by putting the puck deep in the zone and forechecking (and backchecking). In the regular season, McDavid had 153 points, but only two tied-strength assists and one tied-strength goal in the series.

For a team built on two players and power play success, Edmonton couldn’t compete when the Golden Knights took those guns away.

2. Jack Eichel

Eichel was a monster in the defensive zone, and – here’s a point not to be overlooked – Eichel more than doubled McDavid’s 5v5 point total.

McDavid was limited to just three points (1-2-3) at equal strength. Eichel had seven (2-5-7).

Eichel’s work in the defense zone was all new and improved in the center. Gone are questions about his commitment or maturity. The 26-year-old is showing the hockey world his true potential in his first playoff run.

According to NaturalStatTrick.comEichel has a 71% (10-4) goal percentage at 5v5 and a solid 56% expect goals for .

1. The Misfits

Chandler Stephenson (not an original), Mark Stone, William Karlsson and William Carrier.

The jobs they’ve performed against the best players in the world should allow them to sleep well. It’s hard to imagine the Golden Knights stalwarts playing any better. They assisted offensively and, more importantly, suppressed Edmonton’s attack.

Stephenson and Stone don’t have great advanced stats in the series. Their Corsi and scoring opportunities were in the 30s, but they scored two goals against four goals.

Considering the level of competition, that’s a win.

Karlsson was in the 40% range for both Corsi and scoring chances, but was on the ice for only one goal against compared to two goals for.

Carrier was not on the ice for a goal against.

In a series about scoring, closing the door to Edmonton was just as important as scoring, if not more important.

Final Western Conference tied.