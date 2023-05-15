Sports
Jordan Cards 64, tied for second while Lancers Open NCAA Regional tied for 12th
SALEM, SC Scott Jordan is a closer. The sophomore ripped through the back nine at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls and is the only runner in the NCAA Salem Regional among 75 golfers.
Jordan posted the team’s best postseason round with an eight-under 64. He started strong and was two-under through nine holes before hauling off four birdies and an eagle in the last nine holes.
The 64 was one of the team’s best rounds in the program’s history. It was just one stroke off the program record for a single round (63), set in 2011 by Dillon Jensen, and was only the third 64 in team history.
“I haven’t seen Scott play much,” Longwood Head Coach said Kevin Fillman. “Part of that was on purpose after hearing other people talk about some things. It’s kind of like you want to stay away from the pitcher when he can’t do it. Scott is one of those guys who can obviously understand but he likes to take care of himself. He’s not against shaking me off at other times, too. So I knew he could handle it today.”
Jordan did just that, and his round led the Lancers to a tie for 12e with San Diego State coming in as one of the top 25 teams in the country. The Lancers are just one stroke away from finishing in the top 10 and six strokes away from fifth place. The top five teams qualify for the National Finals on May 26-31 in Scottsdale, and the top individual qualifier not a member of those teams also qualifies.
Longwood’s team score of 284, good for four under par, was the team’s best opening round in a tournament this year, and it brought the team’s best round of the season relative to par overall.
For the Lancers, the run continues a strong stretch of play, with the team finishing in the top five in every tournament in the spring. They capped it off with a Big South Championship title to earn the shot at a regional for the first time since 2007.
“Our goal in getting here is to play the best we can and beat as many teams as possible,” said Fillman. “We’re playing with house money a little bit here this week. For us to get out there and be free and let things go a little bit. One thing we always want to do is be committed to what we’re doing and play aggressively. We did pretty well after the start today.”
The team shrugged off a slow start in the first few holes and settled into a field of eight teams ranked in the top 50 in the country. Longwood was fourth in the field on Par 5s and shot nine-under as a team.
The Lancers did this thanks to a trio of eagles, with Daniel Georg firing two eagles and Jordan adding one of his own.
George continued his recent strong play and shot a two-under 70 to finish tied for 27the in the field. He was the only player in the field with multiple eagles.
The senior, like sophomore Jordan, finished well with a solid back nine. He had an eagle on the 10e hole on the turn, and ended the day with a tap-in for eagle on the 18e hole.
“I thought we started off a little tight, maybe a little bit nervous,” Fillman said. “But we recovered from that and played some good golf. We committed to some of the things we wanted to do and we played aggressively. Those are two things we always want to do.”
Justin LaRue And Nick Rakes both bounced back from a slow start on the front nine. The duets each placed two birdies in their last four holes to fire off matching 75s, and the pair are tied for 59e place.
Brendan Dunphy shot a 78 to finish in a tie for 70e.
Now Longwood will reverse it for round two on Tuesday, May 16.
“First of all, we find out what Scott did, what he ate, and everybody else is doing the same thing,” Fillman added with a smile about how his team will prepare for tomorrow. “But honestly we’re going to do the same thing we’d do at any other tournament. We’re going to try and work on some things now that we might not have done very well today. Make them and hopefully we’ll get those on the golf course in better shape tomorrow form. Then we’ll try to post a low score, add them up and see where we are at the end.”
The Lancers start teeing at 9:50 am and are staggered for the next 45 minutes, with the last tee time at 10:34 am. Live stats are available at golfstat.com.
TO SCORE:
The cliffs at Keowee Falls
NCAA Salem Regional
Par 72, 7,126 yards
Salem, SC
1.Arkansas: 266 (-22)
2. New Mexico: 272 (-16)
3. North Carolina: 273 (-15)
4. Northern Illinois: 275 (-13)
5.George Tech: 278 (-10)
6. South Georgia: 279 (-9)
7. Texas A&M: 281 (-7)
8. Clemson: 282 (-6)
T9. Furman: 283 (-5)
T9. Purdue: 283 (-5)
T9. State of Middle Tennessee: 283 (-5)
T12. Longwood: 284 (-4)
T12. State of San Diego: (-4)
14. Long Island: 308 (+20)
Individual
Longwood
2. Scott Jordan: 64 (-8)
T27. Daniel Georg: 70 (-2)
T59. Justin LaRue: 75 (+3)
T59. Nick Rakes: 75 (+3)
T70. Brendan Dunphy: 78 (+6)
#GoWood #HorsePower
|
Sources
2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2023/5/15/mens-golf-jordan-cards-64-sits-second-as-lancers-open-ncaa-regional-tied-for-12th.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Don’t believe Donald Trump: failure to raise the debt ceiling would be disastrous
- Peabody actor plays an arresting role in ‘Hunting Whitey’
- Jordan Cards 64, tied for second while Lancers Open NCAA Regional tied for 12th
- Yelp expands front-of-house tools with Toast and Google
- Vice and Motherboard owner files for bankruptcy – BBC News
- Rabies-infected bat found in Woodstock home – Shaw Local
- What happened in Türkiye’s elections
- Global Sports Pickleball Champions 1st pickleball tournament with Glamor of Bollywood
- 2024 Men’s Final Four in Arizona: How to Get Tickets
- Health minister attends Japan summit with health tech at top of agenda
- Universal influenza vaccine based on mRNA technology to be tested by NIH
- Letter from Xi reflecting China’s agony