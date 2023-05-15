Jordan Cards 64, tied for second while Lancers Open NCAA Regional tied for 12th

SALEM, SC Scott Jordan is a closer. The sophomore ripped through the back nine at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls and is the only runner in the NCAA Salem Regional among 75 golfers.

Jordan posted the team’s best postseason round with an eight-under 64. He started strong and was two-under through nine holes before hauling off four birdies and an eagle in the last nine holes.

The 64 was one of the team’s best rounds in the program’s history. It was just one stroke off the program record for a single round (63), set in 2011 by Dillon Jensen, and was only the third 64 in team history.

“I haven’t seen Scott play much,” Longwood Head Coach said Kevin Fillman . “Part of that was on purpose after hearing other people talk about some things. It’s kind of like you want to stay away from the pitcher when he can’t do it. Scott is one of those guys who can obviously understand but he likes to take care of himself. He’s not against shaking me off at other times, too. So I knew he could handle it today.”

Jordan did just that, and his round led the Lancers to a tie for 12e with San Diego State coming in as one of the top 25 teams in the country. The Lancers are just one stroke away from finishing in the top 10 and six strokes away from fifth place. The top five teams qualify for the National Finals on May 26-31 in Scottsdale, and the top individual qualifier not a member of those teams also qualifies.

Longwood’s team score of 284, good for four under par, was the team’s best opening round in a tournament this year, and it brought the team’s best round of the season relative to par overall.

For the Lancers, the run continues a strong stretch of play, with the team finishing in the top five in every tournament in the spring. They capped it off with a Big South Championship title to earn the shot at a regional for the first time since 2007.

“Our goal in getting here is to play the best we can and beat as many teams as possible,” said Fillman. “We’re playing with house money a little bit here this week. For us to get out there and be free and let things go a little bit. One thing we always want to do is be committed to what we’re doing and play aggressively. We did pretty well after the start today.”

The team shrugged off a slow start in the first few holes and settled into a field of eight teams ranked in the top 50 in the country. Longwood was fourth in the field on Par 5s and shot nine-under as a team.

The Lancers did this thanks to a trio of eagles, with Daniel Georg firing two eagles and Jordan adding one of his own.

George continued his recent strong play and shot a two-under 70 to finish tied for 27the in the field. He was the only player in the field with multiple eagles.

The senior, like sophomore Jordan, finished well with a solid back nine. He had an eagle on the 10e hole on the turn, and ended the day with a tap-in for eagle on the 18e hole.

“I thought we started off a little tight, maybe a little bit nervous,” Fillman said. “But we recovered from that and played some good golf. We committed to some of the things we wanted to do and we played aggressively. Those are two things we always want to do.”

Justin LaRue And Nick Rakes both bounced back from a slow start on the front nine. The duets each placed two birdies in their last four holes to fire off matching 75s, and the pair are tied for 59e place.

Brendan Dunphy shot a 78 to finish in a tie for 70e.

Now Longwood will reverse it for round two on Tuesday, May 16.

“First of all, we find out what Scott did, what he ate, and everybody else is doing the same thing,” Fillman added with a smile about how his team will prepare for tomorrow. “But honestly we’re going to do the same thing we’d do at any other tournament. We’re going to try and work on some things now that we might not have done very well today. Make them and hopefully we’ll get those on the golf course in better shape tomorrow form. Then we’ll try to post a low score, add them up and see where we are at the end.”

The Lancers start teeing at 9:50 am and are staggered for the next 45 minutes, with the last tee time at 10:34 am. Live stats are available at golfstat.com.

TO SCORE:

The cliffs at Keowee Falls

NCAA Salem Regional

Par 72, 7,126 yards

Salem, SC

1.Arkansas: 266 (-22)

2. New Mexico: 272 (-16)

3. North Carolina: 273 (-15)

4. Northern Illinois: 275 (-13)

5.George Tech: 278 (-10)

6. South Georgia: 279 (-9)

7. Texas A&M: 281 (-7)

8. Clemson: 282 (-6)

T9. Furman: 283 (-5)

T9. Purdue: 283 (-5)

T9. State of Middle Tennessee: 283 (-5)

T12. Longwood: 284 (-4)

T12. State of San Diego: (-4)

14. Long Island: 308 (+20)

Individual

Longwood

2. Scott Jordan : 64 (-8)

T27. Daniel Georg : 70 (-2)

T59. Justin LaRue : 75 (+3)

T59. Nick Rakes : 75 (+3)

T70. Brendan Dunphy : 78 (+6)

